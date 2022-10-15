Home / World News / 15 people still trapped in Turkey coal mine after deadly blast

15 people still trapped in Turkey coal mine after deadly blast

world news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 01:00 PM IST

Turkey Coal Mine Explosion: "We estimate that 15 of our miners are (trapped) below and we are trying to rescue them," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Turkey Coal Mine Explosion: The coal mine after an explosion in Amasra, in Bartin Province, Turkey.(AFP)
AFP |

Fifteen miners were still trapped in a coal mine in northern Turkey some 16 hours after a methane blast that killed at least 28 people, a minister said on Saturday.

"We estimate that 15 of our miners are (trapped) below and we are trying to rescue them," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said at the scene of one of Turkey's deadliest industrial accidents in years.

