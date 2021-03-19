IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 2 US senators say farm laws 'internal Indian policy', urges Biden govt to engage with PM Modi on farmers protest
On January 26, violence broke out during the farmer tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.(Reuters)
On January 26, violence broke out during the farmer tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.(Reuters)
world news

2 US senators say farm laws 'internal Indian policy', urges Biden govt to engage with PM Modi on farmers protest

Democratic senators Charles Schumer and Bob Menendez in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote that they condemn the January 26 protests that broke out at the Red Fort adding that the farm laws passed by the Government of India are "internal Indian Policy".
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:01 AM IST

Two Democratic Senators -- Charles Schumer and Bob Menendez have called on US President Joe Biden's administration to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the farmers' protests in India.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Menendez and Majority Leader Schumer in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote that they condemn the January 26 protests that broke out at the Red Fort adding that the farm laws passed by the Government of India are "internal Indian Policy".

The US had in February came out in support of the new farm laws, saying it welcomes steps that would "improve the efficiency" of Indian markets and attract greater private sector investment.

In their letter, the two Senators urged Blinken to raise the importance of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest in conversations with his Indian counterparts and to ensure that State Department officials at all levels do so as well.

"While we do not take a position on internal Indian policy matters, we recognize and condemn that on January 26, a small faction of protesters engaged in unacceptable violence at the Red Fort in New Delhi, but protest leaders quickly condemned the violence and the vast majority of protesters remained peaceful," Schumer and Menendez wrote in th joint letter that was released to the media.

"India's people and government will determine the path forward on these laws, and peaceful dialogue and respect for the viewpoints of all peaceful actors should drive that decision," the letter read.

"As the US pursues a more perfect union here at home, including efforts to bolster the rule of law and our democracy, those efforts reinforce the importance of addressing challenges to democracies abroad as well," it said.

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom reiterated that agricultural reform laws are a "domestic matter" of India and that security forces in a democracy have the right to enforce law and order.

"Agricultural policy is a domestic matter for the Indian government. The UK government firmly believes that freedom of speech and the right for peaceful protest are vital to any democracy but we also accept that if a protest crosses the line into illegality, security forces in a democracy have the right to enforce law and order," UK Minister of State for Asia Nigel Adams said during a debate in Parliament complex on the issue of peaceful protests and press freedoms in India.

On January 26, violence broke out during the farmer tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.

Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest farm laws 2020 us senators joe biden antony blinken pm modi + 4 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
According to new guidelines, people will be encouraged to work from home and will be allowed to go outdoors to walk or exercise only after having an 'approval certificate'.(AFP)
According to new guidelines, people will be encouraged to work from home and will be allowed to go outdoors to walk or exercise only after having an 'approval certificate'.(AFP)
world news

France to go into month-long lockdown from March 19 amid Covid-19 surge

ANI, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:06 AM IST
The new measures will go into effect from Friday midnight lasting four weeks but are less restrictive than measures imposed in March and November of last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 26, violence broke out during the farmer tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.(Reuters)
On January 26, violence broke out during the farmer tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.(Reuters)
world news

2 US senators say farm laws 'internal Indian policy'

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Democratic senators Charles Schumer and Bob Menendez in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote that they condemn the January 26 protests that broke out at the Red Fort adding that the farm laws passed by the Government of India are "internal Indian Policy".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters display signs during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar (AP).
Anti-coup protesters display signs during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar (AP).
world news

Outed by online campaign, children of Myanmar junta 'hounded' abroad

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Since the February 1 coup, some protesters have launched an online campaign to denounce family members and associates of the junta in Myanmar. Organisers say it is a non-violent way to put pressure on the junta to return the country to democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)
U.S. President Joe Biden (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)
world news

Priest, who presided over inaugural mass for Biden, faces probe in California

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Father Kevin O'Brien allegedly “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a conciliatory tone, saying he did not think India had blocked any deliveries and wanted to work with Europe too.(AFP)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a conciliatory tone, saying he did not think India had blocked any deliveries and wanted to work with Europe too.(AFP)
world news

Britain to slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout due to delay in supplies from India

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Supply constraints are the biggest threat to Britain's vaccine rollout - currently the swiftest among the world's major economies - and health officials warned that the programme would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise..(HT file)
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise..(HT file)
world news

President Biden urged to rescind Trump-era ban on H-1B, other foreign work visas

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
In June 2020, Trump instituted Proclamation 10052, halting the processing of non-immigrant H-1B, L-1, H-2B, and J-1 visas, based on the alleged potential risk to the labour market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Russia threatens to ban Twitter in 30 days. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST
The agency's action against the platform comes in the backdrop of tensions with western social media with regard to allegations of 'discrimination against Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
world news

Canada backs AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, says 'benefits outweigh risks'

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Earlier, the European Union said the vaccine was "safe and effective" and British regulators said its use should continue, after reports of rare blood clots prompted over a dozen countries to suspend the use of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File photo)
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File photo)
world news

Onus on India to create conducive atmosphere, says Pak army chief: Key takeaways

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:45 AM IST
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s army chief, on Thursday called for India and Pakistan to “bury the past” and move towards cooperation a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said New Delhi will have to take the first step for improving bilateral ties by addressing Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Biden urged to raise China's aggressive behaviour in its neighbourhood, Taiwan

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The lawmakers said it is imperative that the Biden administration stands up to China’s attempts to dismantle democracy and reaffirm that US support for Taiwan is non-negotiable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
world news

China to open first trial of Canadians held on 'spy' charges for over 2 years

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Court hearing for Michael Spavor would be held Friday, and one for Michael Kovrig would follow on Monday. The two were arrested in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
world news

'I am not a virus:' Asian-American lawmakers reject bigotry

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Trump famously called Covid-19 the "China virus," congressional Republicans regurgitated the rhetoric, and attacks on Asian-Americans apparently spiked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
world news

2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Detective Inspector said medics provided first aid to two of the injured but both of them — a man and a woman — died at the scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea.(Reuters)
Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea.(Reuters)
world news

Top American, Chinese diplomats clash at start of 1st talks of Biden presidency

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Anchorage, Alaska
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The United States, which quickly accused China of "grandstanding" and violating the meeting's protocol, had been looking for a change in behavior from China, itself having expressed earlier this year a hope to reset sour relations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Space Launch System, NASA’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.(AP)
The Space Launch System, NASA’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.(AP)
world news

Nasa successfully tests its most powerful rocket for Artemis mission

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The test known as hot fire is a milestone for the space agency's Artemis I mission that will send an uncrewed spacecraft on a test flight around the moon and back to Earth for future missions with astronauts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP