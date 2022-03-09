20,000 foreigners have joined Ukrainian forces in fight against Russia: Report
As many as 20,000 foreigners are currently fighting in the Ukrainian armed forces against the ongoing invasion by Russia, according to The Kyiv Independent, one of Ukraine's top English language newspapers. The paper also reported, citing a government minister, that foreign citizens, if they want, can apply for Ukrainian citizenship as well.
Click here for live updates on Russian invasion of Ukraine
“Foreign volunteers will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship if they want to, First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on March 9. Twenty thousand foreign volunteers have joined Ukrainian forces to fight Russia since March 6,” the Kyiv Post said on Twitter.
On February 27, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the formation of an ‘international brigade’ under which foreign nationals, willing to fight for the eastern European nation, would be able to volunteer for the same by visiting Ukrainian embassies in their respective countries to sign up to fight.
Also Read | Russia offensive day 14| Ukraine says 'will never forgive occupier' - 10 points
Since then, there have been reports of citizens of various countries, including Japan and India, volunteering to fight for Ukraine.
Also Read | Ukraine's first lady's warning: 'There won't be a safe place in world if...'
In order to fight against Russia, which began invasion of its neighbour on February 24, Zelenskyy has repeatedly urged the United Nations, as well as organisations such as the NATO and EU to provide his country with arms and ammunition. World governments have responded by provide aid to Ukraine--financial and military--and imposing sanctions against Russian businessmen, as well as members of President Vladimir Putin's regime, including Putin himself.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Chernobyl power cut; Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair: What we know
Chernobyl nuclear plant power outage: Emergency generators are supplying backup power to the plant but they have fuel for 48 hours and by that time the connection needs to be restored, Ukraine says.
-
Putin's small circle knew he would invade Ukraine, others thought...: Report
According to Rustamova, only a small circle close to Vladimir Putin knew of the invasion while many thought that the military build-up on Ukraine's border was just a tactic to put pressure on Ukraine and the West.
-
Video| Nuclear plant staff held hostage by Russia, Ukraine minister warns Europe
Ukraine war: Three rounds of negotiations have yielded no results.
-
Ukraine's first lady's warning: 'There won't be a safe place in world if...'
In her open letter, she also elaborated on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the country amid the fighting with "women and children living in bomb shelters and basements".