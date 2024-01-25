close_game
News / World News / 24 inches of snow expected to fall in Japan's Tohoku, heavy snow in other areas

24 inches of snow expected to fall in Japan's Tohoku, heavy snow in other areas

Jan 25, 2024

A 6-kilometer (4-mile) traffic jam happened after two trailers got stuck in the snow Wednesday, forcing soldiers to come in and help free the vehicles.

Weather officials in Japan predicted more heavy snow Thursday, a day after nearly 800 vehicles were trapped for hours on an expressway in central Japan.

In this photo provided by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, its members clear snow off to make enough space for vehicles to move on an expressway near or in Sekigahara, central Japan, Wednesday, Jan. 24. 2024, following heavy snow in the area. Weather officials in Japan predicted more heavy snow Thursday, a day after nearly 800 vehicles were trapped for hours on an expressway in central Japan. (AP)
Japan's Meteorological Agency said as much as 60 centimeters (24 inches) of snow could fall in the Tohoku region through Friday, according to Japan’s Kyodo news agency, with heavy snow also expected on the northern island of Hokkaido and in other areas.

The traffic jam occurred on the Meishin Expressway in Gifu prefecture. Two children in a stranded vehicle became sick and were taken to a hospital, Kyodo reported.

The Central Nippon Expressway Co. closed the road and mobilized snowplows and tow trucks to clear the stranded vehicles, while delivering snacks, drinking water and portable toilets for those trapped. The Ground Self-Defense Force, Japan’s army, dispatched troops to join relief efforts at the request of the governor of Gifu.

Cold air from the west formed a cold front that caused heavy snow to fall in Japan’s north-central region. The severe weather also led to accidents in a number of locations.

