3 funeral attendees shot outside of Chicago church
- All three victims were transported to local hospitals in good condition, according to Chicago police.
A drive-by shooter wounded three men who were taking a picture outside of a Chicago church as they gathered for a funeral service Saturday afternoon, police said.
All three victims were transported to local hospitals in good condition, according to Chicago police.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., someone inside a gray sedan drove by and opened fire at a group of funeral attendees who were taking a picture outside of Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, The Sun-Times reported.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, a 37-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 25-year-old man was shot in the back.
Kareem House, a witness of the shooting, told the newspaper that he was attending a funeral service for his cousin, Mike Nash. House said Nash was an anti-violence activist who died of a heart attack.
No arrests were immediately made in connection with the shooting.
-
US man infected With Covid, monkeypox at the same time: Report
A man in the United States has been reportedly infected with both Covid and monkeypox at the same time in the first known case. A resident of California, Mitcho Thompson, tested positive for the coronavirus virus in late June, the reports said. “The doctor was very certain that I have monkeypox and that I had both,” Thompson told American broadcast network NBC on his double whammy.
-
Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 Covid-19 strain, says doctor
President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches. Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then.
-
‘Disappointed at lack of progress over nuclear talks,’ France tells Iran: Report
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his disappointment to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the lack of progress over talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday. In June, Iran began removing essentially all the agency's monitoring equipment, installed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Macron also urged the liberation of four French citizens that he said were "held arbitrarily" in Iran.
-
Russian missiles hit Ukraine port; Kyiv says it is still preparing grain exports
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a deal signed just a day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the strike showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement the deal. Neither a Russian defence ministry statement nor the military's evening summary on Saturday mentioned any missile strike in Odesa.
-
‘There may be more new cases,’ say experts on monkeypox outbreak in US: Report
The United States may see more cases of monkeypox before the numbers go down, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. READ Explained: Monkeypox declared 'public health emergency' by WHO - What this means The CDC currently does not have specific projections on how serious the situation may be, Walensky added. "I do not think that we have a stable estimate now," the director said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics