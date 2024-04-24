 3 injured in a 'major incident' at a Welsh school; 1 held | World News - Hindustan Times
3 injured in a 'major incident' at a Welsh school; 1 held

AP |
Apr 24, 2024 07:17 PM IST

Dyfed-Powys Police said the victims were being treated for injuries at Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after three people were injured in a “major incident” at a school in Wales, police said.

Police did not disclose what happened, the nature of the injuries or why the alleged suspect was arrested.
Police did not disclose what happened, the nature of the injuries or why the alleged suspect was arrested. (HT Archives)

Dyfed-Powys Police said the victims were being treated for injuries at Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

Police did not disclose what happened, the nature of the injuries or why the alleged suspect was arrested.

The school was closed.

“We would ask the people not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing,” police said in a statement.

Vaughan Gething, the First Minister of Wales, posted on social media platform X in English and Welsh: “Shocked to hear news of serious incident in Rhydaman.”

He also thanked the police and ambulance crews for their response.

