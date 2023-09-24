News / World News / 3 shot dead in targeted attack in Atlanta: Police

3 shot dead in targeted attack in Atlanta: Police

AP |
Sep 24, 2023 02:54 AM IST

A preliminary investigation indicates a man approached two people and opened fire, and one of those people returned fire, a police news release said.

Three people were shot and killed Saturday in a targeted, daytime attack in Atlanta, police said.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Officers responded to a call reporting that someone had been shot in the city's West End neighborhood around 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates a man approached two people and opened fire, and one of those people returned fire. All three were shot and died from their injuries, police said.

The shooting took place near a mall.

Investigators were working to determine a motive, police said. They did not release additional information.

Sunday, September 24, 2023
