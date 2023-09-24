3 shot dead in targeted attack in Atlanta: Police
AP |
Sep 24, 2023 02:54 AM IST
A preliminary investigation indicates a man approached two people and opened fire, and one of those people returned fire, a police news release said.
Three people were shot and killed Saturday in a targeted, daytime attack in Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to a call reporting that someone had been shot in the city's West End neighborhood around 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release.
A preliminary investigation indicates a man approached two people and opened fire, and one of those people returned fire. All three were shot and died from their injuries, police said.
The shooting took place near a mall.
Investigators were working to determine a motive, police said. They did not release additional information.
- Topics
- Us Gun Violence