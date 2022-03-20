Home / World News / 3 things Pakistan PM Imran Khan said about India
3 things Pakistan PM Imran Khan said about India

Imran Khan hailed India for its foreign policy, asked European Union whether it would write India to vote against Russian invasion of Ukraine
A file photo of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan(Reuters)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 09:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Aryan Prakash

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a massive rally in Dargai, a small town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand district. Facing a no-confidence motion, he not only slammed the opposition, but also asked the dissenters from his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to return to the fold. But what grabbed headlines was his unusual praise for India and its foreign policy. 

Here are the three main things which Imran Khan said that every Indian is reading on the internet right now. 

‘India’s foreign policy for the people'

During his rally, Khan said, "I salute India today. It has an independent foreign policy. India is a member of Quad alliance which also has United States as a member. But it is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. It calls itself neutral. India has a foreign policy dedicated to its people."

‘Did you write a letter to India against Russia?’

On March 7, Imran Khan at a rally had slammed Islamabad-based western envoys for pressurising Pakistan to condemn Russian invasion on Ukraine in the UN General Assembly. The Pakistan premier attacked the European Union during the rally, asking whether they had written the same letter to India?
"Are we your slaves that we would do anything you say?" Express Tribune quoted Khan. 

‘Shehbaz polished boots of western powers’
In his most ferocious attack on opposition PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan questioned Pakistan's involvement in US war against terror. “We became part of America’s war against terror in Afghanistan and lost 80,000 people and USD 100 billion,” he said. On March 7, Imran Khan had said that Pakistan suffered because it supported NATO in Afghanistan. 

