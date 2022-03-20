3 things Pakistan PM Imran Khan said about India
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a massive rally in Dargai, a small town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand district. Facing a no-confidence motion, he not only slammed the opposition, but also asked the dissenters from his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to return to the fold. But what grabbed headlines was his unusual praise for India and its foreign policy.
Here are the three main things which Imran Khan said that every Indian is reading on the internet right now.
‘India’s foreign policy for the people'
During his rally, Khan said, "I salute India today. It has an independent foreign policy. India is a member of Quad alliance which also has United States as a member. But it is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. It calls itself neutral. India has a foreign policy dedicated to its people."
‘Did you write a letter to India against Russia?’
On March 7, Imran Khan at a rally had slammed Islamabad-based western envoys for pressurising Pakistan to condemn Russian invasion on Ukraine in the UN General Assembly. The Pakistan premier attacked the European Union during the rally, asking whether they had written the same letter to India?
"Are we your slaves that we would do anything you say?" Express Tribune quoted Khan.
‘Shehbaz polished boots of western powers’
In his most ferocious attack on opposition PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan questioned Pakistan's involvement in US war against terror. “We became part of America’s war against terror in Afghanistan and lost 80,000 people and USD 100 billion,” he said. On March 7, Imran Khan had said that Pakistan suffered because it supported NATO in Afghanistan.
-
Imran Khan faces IMF's doubts: 'How will you fund $1.5 bn subsidy package?'
At a time Imran Khan's government is facing opposition in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has asked the government to explain how it would fund the $1.5 billion subsidy package that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced.
-
Omicron, BA.2, new wave of pandemic: 5 things WHO says on Covid situation
Omicron, which is not the last variant of SARS-CoV-2, will pick up pockets for months and months until another pocket of susceptibility opens up, the World Health Organization said amid a fresh wave of the pandemic, warning that the pandemic is far from being over.
-
'Russia has failed to gain control of air': UK on Ukraine resistance
Large parts of the war-hit country - in the north, east and south - are bearing the impact of the offensive, the UK had earlier said.
-
Putin set to hold nuclear evacuation drill; moved family to Siberia: Reports
As Western agents are trying to analyse Putin's mind through his recent appearances, they find that Putin is 'trapped in a closed world of his own making', where he is the single decision maker and he is absolutely insulated from other points of view.
-
Ukraine city 'wiped off from Earth's face' - desperate plea on Day 25: 10 points
In another escalation amid the war, Russia has now resorted to the use of hypersonic missiles.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics