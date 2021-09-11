32 more civilians, including 21 Americans, evacuated from Afghanistan: Antony Blinken

The United States on Friday facilitated the departure from Afghanistan of 21 American citizens, secretary of state Antony Blinken announced, adding that 11 Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs), too, were evacuated from the war-torn nation. “An additional two US citizens and 11 LPRs departed Afghanistan today overland,” Blinken noted in a statement.

19 Americans, he noted, flew out of Kabul on a Qatar Airways flight. “We continue to work to uphold our commitment to assist departures for those to whom we have a special commitment,” the US secretary of state further said.

Additionally, addressing a telephonic briefing on the developments, Jalina Porter, prinicpal deputy spokesperson of the Department of State, said that the department provided guidance to the 13 evacuees who left Afghanistan via overland route. “We worked to facilitate their safe passage, and embassy officials greeted them once they had crossed the border,” Porter said.

“Through the course of our regular outreach to Americans in Afghanistan, we offered seats of 44 US citizens of whom not all chose to travel. We are deeply grateful for the continued efforts of Qatar in facilitating limited operations at Kabul International Airport and helping to ensure the safety of others who helped facilitate these departures,” she added.

While the US ended its 20-year long military mission in Afghanistan on August 30, day before a self-imposed deadline of August 31, hundreds of Americans, working in the country in a non-military capacity, were yet to leave. On September 9, around 200 people, including US nationals, left Kabul on what was the first foreign flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since the completion of withdrawal of the US troops.

With its military presence over and the Taliban firmly entrenched in Afghanistan, America’s embassy for the country is functioning out of Qatari capital Doha, after being shifted from Kabul.

(With agency inputs)