‘50% chance that warming of 1.5°C will be exceeded in about 7 years’

New Delhi: The Global Carbon Budget Project said if current emissions levels persist, there is a 50% chance that warming of 1.5°C will be exceeded in about seven years. A resident rides past the Guohua Power Station in Dingzhou, Baoding in the northern China’s Hebei province. (AP)

The year 2023 is set for record-high carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels, reaching 36.8 billion tonnes of CO2 (GtCO2) which is 1.4% above the 2019 pre-Covid-19 levels, and emissions are projected to rise in all fuel types (coal, oil, and gas).

Total carbon emissions (including net emissions from land-use change) are projected to reach 40.9 GtCO2 in 2023 – about the same as 2022 levels and far from the steep cuts that are urgently needed to meet global climate targets. Fossil CO2 emissions are falling in some regions, including Europe and the US, but still rising overall – and the 2023 edition confirms India has overtaken the EU in fossil CO2 emissions, the research paper by a team from University of Exeter, the University of East Anglia (UEA), CICERO, Center for International Climate Research, Ludwig-Maximilian-University Munich and 90 other institutions.

“The impacts of climate change are evident all around us, but action to reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuels remains painfully slowly,” Professor Pierre Friedlingstein, of Exeter’s Global Systems Institute, who led the study said in a statement.