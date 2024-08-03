 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines' Mindanao island: USGS | World News - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines' Mindanao island: USGS

AFP |
Aug 03, 2024 05:27 AM IST

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines early Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with no tsunami warning issued.

Also Read: In China vs Philippines, India backs Manila on tension over South China Sea

The quake hit at a depth of 17 kilometres (10.5 miles) about 20 kilometres from the village of Barcelona on the east of Mindanao island, the USGS said.

Also Read: California quivers with an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude, trembles felt in LA

The local seismological agency said no damage was expected, but it warned of aftershocks.

Earthquakes regularly strike the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Also Read: Panic grips J&K’s Baramulla after 4.2 magnitude earthquake

Most are too weak to be felt by humans but strong and destructive quakes come at random with no technology available to predict when and where they will happen.



News / World News / 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines' Mindanao island: USGS
