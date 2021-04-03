IND USA
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations.(AP)
7 deaths in UK among AstraZeneca jab recipients after blood clots

AFP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 02:03 PM IST

The UK medical regulator said Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died.

"Out of the 30 reports up to and including 24 March, sadly 7 have died," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement sent to AFP.


