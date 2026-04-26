A shooter throws Trump’s night with the press into chaos

WASHINGTON—President Trump was ready to put on a show. A still from video shows the president being escorted out.

On his way to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday evening, the president told associates that he was excited to deliver his speech, calling it the “hottest ticket in town,” according to a person familiar with the matter. He and his advisers had packed his prepared remarks with jokes, including jabs at members of his own cabinet such as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump’s attendance, his first as president, marked an uneasy truce with a press corp that his administration had spent years antagonizing and sometimes even threatening with rhetoric and legal action.

The dinner—known in media circles as “nerd prom”—is an annual black-tie event at the iconic wing-shaped 1960s-era Washington Hilton that brings together some of the biggest names in journalism and politics. While past presidents had routinely attended, Trump didn’t participate during his first term.

Instead of taking the mic as planned, Trump would be whisked offstage by Secret Service agents after shots rang out near the cavernous ballroom. Suddenly, what was meant to be an evening of celebration devolved into chaos.

Some in the room, from cabinet secretaries to aides and reporters who had been shaken by two prior assassination attempts on Trump, left grappling with the new reality that such violence has become a regular occurrence.

Washington’s elite High-profile guests walked the red carpet and posed for photos Saturday evening, including White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. The entourage of administration attendees included Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel and multiple cabinet members, who mingled with business executives, lawmakers and celebrities.

Traffic was limited on the streets surrounding the hotel, made famous as the site of an attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan and a common meeting place for world leaders and D.C.’s elite.

Guests in tuxedos and gowns entered the hotel through checkpoints on the surrounding streets by showing a dinner ticket or a copy of an invite to one of several predinner receptions.

Attendees were able to access the Hilton’s lobby and lower levels without going through security scans, only passing through magnetometers as they entered the ballroom where the dinner was held.

A few minutes after the dinner’s scheduled 8 p.m. start time, leaders of the White House Correspondents’ Association stepped onstage at the front of the ballroom, along with Leavitt, Vance and event host Oz Pearlman, a mentalist. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were introduced, with the president stationed next to the association’s president, Weijia Jiang, a CBS News reporter.

A military band played and the room stood for the national anthem before a break for dinner.

As guests took their first bites of salads in the humming ballroom, a 31-year-old man approached. He picked up speed as he ran at a Secret Service security checkpoint.

Pearlman was entertaining the first lady on stage when guests inside the ballroom heard shots fired.

Trump said later Saturday that he initially thought a tray had been dropped on the floor, but his wife worried it sounded more serious.