Abandoning Afghanistan could lead to serious consequences: Pak foreign minister

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned that if the international community abandons Afghanistan it would lead to an economic collapse of the war-torn nation and lead to serious consequences, news agency PTI reported. Qureshi also said that it is a pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s history.

Qureshi’s comments came amid the visit by German foreign minister Heiko Maas to Islamabad where both the ministers are scheduled to discuss bilateral issues and regional situations. “The international community must remain engaged. Humanitarian assistance must flow. Do not let the economic collapse in Afghanistan take place,” Qureshi said.

He also urged the international community to remain vigilant about the role of spoilers in Afghanistan. He said it is necessary for the international community to ‘discern between those standing for peace and the spoilers.’

The German foreign minister, however, said that if the Taliban made commitments to form an inclusive government it remains to be seen if they keep the promises. “It is important for us that all Afghans, even those who do not support the Taliban, feel represented by this government and it remains to be seen whether the Taliban take this into account,” Maas said.

Qureshi said that the Taliban’s recent statements on respect for human rights and international norms were encouraging.

Restarting charter flights

Maas also said that Germany was preparing in close coordination with other nations to organise charter flights in order to take eligible Afghans to Germany once the Hamid Karzai International Airport becomes functional again.

Qureshi and Maas also spoke about developing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and regional peace and security, with focus on Afghanistan. Qureshi also said that since Germany is Pakistan’s one of the largest trading partners in the European Union, there were possibilities that trade could be enhanced by developing economic linkages.