Home / World News / After 25 days in self isolation, Canadian PM chairs cabinet meet on Covid-19

After 25 days in self isolation, Canadian PM chairs cabinet meet on Covid-19

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the positive effect that social distancing has had in curbing the spread of the disease, and added that such behavioural changes may be necessary for more than a year, till a vaccine to counter Covid-19 becomes a reality.

world Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:24 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the Covid-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the Covid-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP File Photo )
         

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out of self-isolation after 25 days and chaired a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, even as he warned that the government could not predict when the cases relating to the Covid-19 pandemic will peak in the country.

Trudeau had been in self-isolation at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa since his wife Sophie Gregoire tested positive for coronavirus on March 13 after returning from an event in London. While she was cleared of the infection recently, Trudeau had chosen to remain in self-isolation and Wednesday marked the first time he attended a meeting in person. He will continue to work mainly from home.

However, as Covid-19 cases spike in Canada, Trudeau said the government couldn’t tell “exactly when we’re going to be peaking.” But, he added that if Canadians kept to measures like social distancing and leaving home only for essential activities, then the nation “will get through this much, much quicker.”

He welcomed the positive effect that social distancing has had in curbing the spread of the disease, and added that such behavioural changes may be necessary for more than a year, till a vaccine to counter Covid-19 becomes a reality.

“Once we are through this initial phase, we will then be in a mode, until there is a vaccine, which could take many many months, if not more than a year, to get to. We will be calibrating very carefully our behaviours as a country, as a society, as an economy, to managing the existence and persistence of COVID19,” he said while addressing the media.

He also said that social distancing and staying at home had proved “very effective.”

“It is clear that the best outcomes come when there is maximal social distancing, as we are pretty close to doing right now,” he pointed out.

Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to fight Covid-19
Not recommending hydroxychloroquine for now, says ICMR
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Nissan Kicks facelift minus camouflage revealed in latest spy shot
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
