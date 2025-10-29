After Jamaica, ‘Category 4’ hurricane Melissa moving toward Cuba; 7 dead across Caribbean

After making landfall in Jamaica as its strongest-ever storm, Hurricane Melissa is moving towards Cuba with the force of a Category 4 storm on Tuesday, with at least seven persons dead across the Caribbean. In preparation of hurricane Melissa's arrival, Cuban authorities said that some 500,000 people were ordered to move to higher ground. (Reuters)

According to the US National Hurricane Centre, Melissa struck near Jamaica's southwestern town of New Hope as a Category 5 storm, with sustained winds of up to 185 mph.

Melissa's wind speed was higher than the minimum 157 mph wind speed of a Category 5 storm, the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

Hurricane Melissa left a trail of destruction through Jamaica after making landfall, with Prime Minister Andrew Holness declaring the island a "disaster area". Authorities warned residents to remain sheltered amid continued flooding and a risk of landslides.

The scale of damage in Jamaica is not clear yet, as a comprehensive assessment is likely to take days and much of the island did not have power after the landfall.

Hurricane Melissa | Key Points

