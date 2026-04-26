Aircraft technicians make six figures and airlines can’t find enough of them

Coltin Stidham wanted to be a pilot, but his eyesight didn’t make the grade. Now, the high-school junior is training for another six-figure aviation job even more in demand. Licensed aircraft-maintenance technicians can make six figures within several years. Inside an 8,500-square-foot hangar at Middletown Regional Airport in southern Ohio, the 17-year-old is learning to become an aircraft maintenance technician—a job that doesn’t require a college degree, is AI-proof and, within several years, can earn more than $100,000. Plus, Stidham adds: “It’s pretty cool watching an airplane that you fixed fly out.” If only the aviation industry could find more recruits like him. It’s running out of the people who keep planes flying safely and on time—the result of a ticking demographic time-bomb in the field. More than 40% of America’s aviation mechanics are over 60 and fast approaching retirement, according to a report from Oliver Wyman management consultants and the Aviation Technician Education Council, or ATEC. And because airlines face a massive backlog of new plane orders, these air mechanics are maintaining some of the oldest passenger and cargo fleets in decades. That means the work is steadily mounting. It’s a perfect storm that has made recruits like Stidham highly sought after. Next year, the labor shortage is projected to hit nearly 7,000 certificated mechanics in North America, 12% fewer than the industry actually needs, according to the industry report. That doesn’t include an estimated shortfall of 15,000 noncertificated maintenance personnel.

America’s cargo and passenger fleets are aging while more than 40% of aviation mechanics approach retirement.

As a result of the squeeze, entry-level salaries have soared about 50% since 2020, says Anthony Sanzone, a director at Aerotek, a staffing firm that works in the aviation industry. “We try to market it as a path to a six-figure career,” says Crystal Maguire, ATEC’s executive director. Stidham still has another year to go at Middletown’s Butler Tech Aviation Center, a vocational high school. But he’s already passed an important exam needed for certification and has a verbal offer to complete his apprenticeship at nearby Air Transport Services Group after graduation. There he could start at $27 an hour, depending on the level of certifications he has under his belt by the time he graduates. Knowing he’ll have a job lined up after school motivates him. But Stidham says he also likes the work. In class, he has practiced tearing down and rebuilding engines.

Coltin Stidham, second from left, at Butler Tech Aviation Center.

The shortage in aircraft maintenance technicians took root more than two decades ago. Airlines slowed hiring even before the global financial crisis, as they underwent restructurings and bankruptcies, says Brian Prentice, a partner in the transportation practice at Oliver Wyman. The shortage began to appear in the late 2010s; then, in the pandemic, many senior technicians were laid off or took voluntary retirements. With the field’s looming wave of retirements, “even if we can replace them all one for one, we’re going to lose a lot of experience and skill,” Prentice says. Major airlines, which have ramped up their own training programs, are the top employers of choice for many aircraft technicians. And carriers like United have offered signing bonuses of as much as $75,000 to recruit workers for harder-to-fill hubs in recent years. At United, licensed entry-level technicians make about $81,000, says Magda Moiras, a managing director who oversees talent acquisition. After eight years, the wage tops out, and technicians make roughly $135,000 before overtime. She says the airline has a strong pipeline and staffing has stabilized. Yet pay increases and other incentives have contributed to a Catch-22, the industry report found: Maintenance technician schools say the biggest challenge to expanding their programs is the inability to hire and retain instructors—who can get paid much more working in the industry instead of teaching. Meanwhile, one-third of seats in U.S. aviation maintenance technician schools remain empty. Lack of awareness is one reason, the report found. So is the number of enrollees who drop out before completing an airframe-and-powerplant training program, which takes an average of 21 months.

Major airlines are the top employers of choice for many aircraft technicians.