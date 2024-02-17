Alexei Navalny's team on his death: Russian authorities ‘covering their tracks’

Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Saturday said Navalny's lawyer had been informed that the cause of the Russian opposition leader's death had not yet been determined. Photos of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with flowers and candles are laid on a ground in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Feb. 16.(AP)

A second examination of Navalny's body has been made and the results, "allegedly", will be available next week, Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter.

Alexei Navalny's team on Saturday accused Russian authorities of trying to "cover their tracks" by refusing to release the body of the dead Kremlin critic to his relatives.

"It's obvious that the killers want to cover their tracks and are therefore not handing over Alexei's body, hiding it even from his mother," his team said in a post on Telegram.