 Alexei Navalny's team on his death: Russian authorities ‘covering their tracks’ | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Alexei Navalny's team on his death: Russian authorities ‘covering their tracks’

Alexei Navalny's team on his death: Russian authorities ‘covering their tracks’

Reuters |
Feb 17, 2024 06:57 PM IST

Alexei Navalny: A second examination of Navalny's body has been made and the results, "allegedly", will be available next week.

Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Saturday said Navalny's lawyer had been informed that the cause of the Russian opposition leader's death had not yet been determined.

Photos of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with flowers and candles are laid on a ground in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Feb. 16.(AP)
Photos of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with flowers and candles are laid on a ground in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Feb. 16.(AP)

A second examination of Navalny's body has been made and the results, "allegedly", will be available next week, Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Alexei Navalny's team on Saturday accused Russian authorities of trying to "cover their tracks" by refusing to release the body of the dead Kremlin critic to his relatives.

"It's obvious that the killers want to cover their tracks and are therefore not handing over Alexei's body, hiding it even from his mother," his team said in a post on Telegram.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On