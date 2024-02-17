Alexei Navalny's team on his death: Russian authorities ‘covering their tracks’
Reuters |
Feb 17, 2024 06:57 PM IST
Alexei Navalny: A second examination of Navalny's body has been made and the results, "allegedly", will be available next week.
Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Saturday said Navalny's lawyer had been informed that the cause of the Russian opposition leader's death had not yet been determined.
A second examination of Navalny's body has been made and the results, "allegedly", will be available next week, Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter.
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
Alexei Navalny's team on Saturday accused Russian authorities of trying to "cover their tracks" by refusing to release the body of the dead Kremlin critic to his relatives.
"It's obvious that the killers want to cover their tracks and are therefore not handing over Alexei's body, hiding it even from his mother," his team said in a post on Telegram.
Share this article