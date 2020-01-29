e-paper
Home / World News / All nine bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

All nine bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Three bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by a special response team Sunday, and the remaining six on Monday, the coroner’s office said.

world Updated: Jan 29, 2020 06:49 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Los Angeles
The bodies of all nine people aboard the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant have been recovered(AP)
         

The bodies of all nine people aboard the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant have been recovered, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Three bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by a special response team Sunday, and the remaining six on Monday, it said.

The remains were “removed from the crash site and transported to the department’s forensic science center,” the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said in a statement.

Investigators are examining the bodies and working to identify the individual remains.

SC verdict today on Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh’s plea
During budget session, MHA likely to face questions over CAA, nationwide NRC
Budget 2020: Three areas budget must focus on to revive economic growth
‘Wuhan, be strong’, shout its residents
52-year-old man rapes teen, assaults her with iron rod: Cops
Trade deal, better relations on top US envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s agenda
After IndiGo, Air India bans comedian Kunal Kamra ‘until further notice’
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
