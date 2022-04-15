‘An attack on enemy’s imperial ambitions': Ukraine on Moskva ship ‘strike’
Ukraine on Friday talked up what it says was its strike on Russia’s Moskva warship, though it also said it knows that the offensive will lead to Russia taking revenge for the attack. “The Moskva cruiser strike hit not only the ship itself; it hit the enemy’s imperial ambitions. We are all aware that we will not be forgiven for this,” said Natalia Gumeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military forces.
Follow all live updates on Russia-Ukraine war here
“We are aware that the attacks against us will intensify and that the enemy will take revenge,” Gumeniuk further said, as Moscow warned it will intensify its attacks on Ukrainian capital Kyiv in response to what it claimed was Ukraine targeting Russia’s border towns.
Also Read | Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit
Meanwhile, speaking further about the operation, Gumeniuk remarked that even the ‘forces of nature’ were on her country’s side. “We saw that the other ships tried to assist Moskva. However, the storm made both the rescue operation and crew evacuations impossible,” she said.
Also Read | Ukraine war: Russia warns of bigger attacks on Kyiv
Moskva, which was the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet and was leading the country’s naval operations against the east European nation, was damaged by an explosion on Wednesday, and sank a day later. While Moscow attributed the blast on the vessel to an explosion of the ship’s ammunition, Kyiv said the blast was due to a strike it carried out using the domestic Neptune cruise missiles.
Also Read | Finland 'highly likely' to apply to NATO after Russia's 'consequences' warning
Russia launched invasion of its neighbour on February 24. In the words of President Vladimir Putin, the offensive is a ‘special military operation’ aimed at ‘de-nazifying’ Ukraine.
(With AFP inputs)
-
More than 150 hurt in Jerusalem clashes as religious festivals overlap
More than 150 people were wounded Friday in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the first face-off in the area since the start of Ramadan. Witnesses said Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces, who fired rubber-coated bullets and sound grenades. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 153 people were hospitalised and "dozens of other injuries" were treated at the scene. Israeli police said at least three officers were hurt.
-
395 dead, dozens missing after 'apocalyptic' floods batter South Africa
The death toll from South Africa's devastating floods surged to 395 on Friday as rescuers widened the search for dozens still missing five days after the disaster struck. "Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.
-
Police arrest suspect in recent attacks on Sikh men in New York
Police in Queens, New York City, have arrested a 19-year-old youth for The accused, Vernon Douglas' alleged involvements in attacks on three Sikh men, in two separate incidents, both of which took place in April. The accused, Vernon Douglas, was arrested on Thursday from Brooklyn, two days after two Sikh men were assaulted in Queens. While 20-year-old Hezekiah Coleman was arrested on the day of the crime, Douglas was absconding.
-
Russia warns US & allies against arming Ukraine: Report
Russia on Friday warned the United States against arming Ukraine, warning of unpredictable consequences as the war entered the 51st day, The Washington Post reported. According to the news report, the document written in Russian titled as 'On Russia's concerns in the context of massive supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime' was forwarded to the US State Department by the Russian embassy in Washington.
-
'Like I'm back in 90s': Jemima reacts to anti-Imran Khan protest targetting her
Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday recounted her horror of living in Pakistan as she shared the poster of a protest being planned outside her London house on April 17. Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004. Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith have two children. Following her divorce with Imran Khan, Jemima left Pakisran and settled in London.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics