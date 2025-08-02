4 people killed in shooting at Montana bar, search on for suspect

At least four people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Montana's Anaconda as a search continues for the suspect, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities. Police and other emergency personnel are seen after a reported shooting in Anaconda, Mont., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.(AP)

The shooting happened around 10:30am at The Owl Bar, according to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the investigation.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a statement that the suspect is believed to still be armed. He was last seen in the Stump Town area, just west of Anaconda.

Earlier, officials warned people to avoid the area of Anaconda. The suspect’s home was cleared by a SWAT team and the suspect was still at large, the Granite County Sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Authorities have yet to release details about what led to the shooting or the conditions of those who were injured, according to AP.

Sandra Barker, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, which covers Montana, said the FBI is assisting in the response to the shooting but referred questions about it to local authorities.

Congressman Ryan Zinke, who represents Montana, said that his office is closely monitoring the situation in Anaconda.

“Conflicting reports of casualties and location of the shooter. Anyone in Anaconda should stay inside and lock their doors. Much is still unknown and the assailant is still not in custody. Heed direction from law enforcement. Stay safe,” Zinke wrote in a post on X.