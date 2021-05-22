Home / World News / Animal rights group blockades McDonald's UK distribution centres
A police car is seen outside a McDonald's distribution site in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Britain.(Reuters)
A police car is seen outside a McDonald's distribution site in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Britain.(Reuters)
world news

Animal rights group blockades McDonald's UK distribution centres

Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists would remain at the sites for at least 24 hours to disrupt the company's supply chain.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:25 PM IST

Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists were blockading distribution centres of McDonald's in Britain on Saturday to demand the restaurant chain turn to plant-based foods.

Around 50 protesters were using trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving McDonald's four distribution centres in the United Kingdom, the group said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for McDonald's UK apologised to its customers for the disruption.

"We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items," she said.

The group said it would remain at the sites for at least 24 hours to disrupt the company's supply chain.

"The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year," said James Ozden, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion.

"The only sustainable and realistic way to feed 10 billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options simply aren't good enough."

Images released by Animal Rebellion showed a replica model of McDonald's golden M-shaped arches logo splattered with blood-like red paint and protesters suspended in the bamboo structures at the gates of a distribution centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mcdonald's britain
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.