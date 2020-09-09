e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Anthony Fauci says Astrazeneca vaccine pause unfortunate but a safety valve

Anthony Fauci says Astrazeneca vaccine pause unfortunate but a safety valve

“It’s really one of the safety valves that you have on clinical trials such as this, so it’s unfortunate that it happened,” Fauci told CBS “This Morning” in an interview.

world Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:35 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca’s decision to pause global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine was unfortunate
Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca’s decision to pause global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine was unfortunate(AP)
         

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca’s decision to pause global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine was unfortunate but not an uncommon safety precaution in a vaccine development process.

“It’s really one of the safety valves that you have on clinical trials such as this, so it’s unfortunate that it happened,” Fauci told CBS “This Morning” in an interview. “Hopefully, they’ll work it out and be able to proceed along with the remainder of the trial but you don’t know. They need to investigate it further.”

tags
top news
Oxford vaccine trials in India offer hope despite AstraZeneca dampener
Oxford vaccine trials in India offer hope despite AstraZeneca dampener
Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement: Report
Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement: Report
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Not a crime to write, says Oommen Chandy on row over letter to Cong prez. Then a rider
Not a crime to write, says Oommen Chandy on row over letter to Cong prez. Then a rider
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In