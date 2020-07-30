e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Antitrust probe: Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor

Antitrust probe: Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor

According to emails with Facebook’s chief financial officer in 2012, Zuckerberg wanted to do the deal to buy time -- a year or more to integrate Instagram’s features so Facebook would be up and running on photo sharing before anyone else could reach the same scale.

world Updated: Jul 30, 2020 01:25 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., speaks via videoconference during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, US.
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., speaks via videoconference during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, US.(Bloomberg)
         

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg bought Instagram because he was concerned about the nascent company’s potential to turn users away from Facebook, according to documents obtained by the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust.

That makes it “exactly the type of anticompetitive acquisition that antitrust laws were intended to prevent,” US Representative Jerrold Nadler told Zuckerberg at a hearing Wednesday. After Zuckerberg reminded committee members that the Instagram acquisition was allowed to proceed by the Federal Trade Commission, Representative David Cicilline said the FTC’s failure in 2012 has no bearing on whether the acquisition violated the law.

Zuckerberg didn’t deny that his company acquired Instagram in part so it wouldn’t compete with Facebook on photo sharing. According to emails with Facebook’s chief financial officer in 2012, Zuckerberg wanted to do the deal to buy time -- a year or more to integrate Instagram’s features so Facebook would be up and running on photo sharing before anyone else could reach the same scale.

Instagram, which had 13 employees and no revenue at the time of the Facebook purchase, was already becoming popular at a dramatic clip, surpassing other photo-sharing apps with the size of its network. After six years as part of Facebook, Instagram surpassed 1 billion users. Today, the app contributes more than $20 billion to Facebook’s annual revenue, people familiar with the matter have said. Zuckerberg is still concerned about the potential for Instagram to cannibalize Facebook’s growth, and has restricted its resources and worked to integrate it more tightly with Facebook.

tags
top news
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on August 14
Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor
Documents show Facebook bought Instagram to quash competitor
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In