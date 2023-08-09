Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani sells luxury condo in Manhattan’s West Village for $9M

Mukesh Ambani, the eminent Indian tycoon renowned as the wealthiest individual in Asia and a key strategic ally to India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has recently made a notable property transaction in Manhattan's West Village. FILE PHOTO: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, waves on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai, India, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo(REUTERS)

Reports unveil that an entity associated with Ambani has successfully sold a luxurious residence at 400 W. 12th St., popularly recognized as Superior Ink, for $9 million.

The exquisite condominium, situated on the fourth floor, spans an impressive 2,406 square feet.

The residence has been thoughtfully designed, boasting two bedrooms that have been artfully converted from three, along with 3½ baths.

One of its most captivating features is its breathtaking panoramic view of the Hudson River. The home's interior is marked by elegant details, including 10-foot-high ceilings that lend an air of grandeur, herringbone-patterned hardwood floors that exude sophistication, and noise-proof windows that ensure tranquility within.

400 W. 12th St. $9M West Village condo that Mukesh Ambani just sold(Eilon Paz)

The chef's kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, equipped to facilitate gourmet endeavors.

Ambani, at the helm of Reliance Industries, is renowned for overseeing the operation of the Jamnagar Refinery, which holds the distinction of being the world's largest oil refinery.

Notably, Reliance has thrived by capitalizing on India's impartial stance amid Russia's conflict with Ukraine. Leveraging the constraints imposed by Western sanctions during this period, Reliance has lucratively procured low-cost crude oil from Russia, later processing and distributing it to various global destinations, including Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States.

The Superior Ink building, a towering 17-story structure, originally served as the Superior Ink Factory, its origins dating back to 1919. A testament to timeless architectural design, the building was transformed in 2009, orchestrated by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, and graced with interiors envisioned by Yabu Pushelberg.

Evidencing a commitment to sustainable living, the structure offers an array of modern amenities that cater to its elite residents, ranging from a residents' lounge that fosters community interaction to a well-equipped gym complete with a yoga and Pilates studio.

Families are welcomed by a dedicated children's playroom, while cycling enthusiasts appreciate the convenience of a designated bike room. The availability of a concierge service and valet parking further elevates the building's esteemed status.

The transaction was orchestrated by accomplished professionals in the real estate industry. The listing broker, Gladys Laurie Cooper of Douglas Elliman, skillfully managed the property's presentation. On the buyer's side, Jenny Lenz of Dolly Lenz Real Estate adeptly represented the purchaser, ensuring a seamless transaction.