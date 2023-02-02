Asked to buy ticket, couple leaves infant at Israeli airport check-in

A Belgian couple on Tuesday shocked airline staff at the Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel's Tel Aviv after they left their child at the check-in desk following an altercation over having to buy a separate ticket for the infant. Staff of Ireland-based Ryanair told local press the couple left their child in the stroller and walked away. "We’ve never seen anything like this. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing," an employee was quoted by local media.

Airport authorities said the couple had arrived late for their Belgium-bound flight and seemed anxious to get past security protocols - so much so they forgot the child.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

"These passengers traveling from Tel Aviv to Brussels... presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in," an airline spokesperson was quoted by British publication Independent.

"The check-in agent at Ben Gurion Airport contacted Airport Security, who retrieved these passengers... and this is now a matter for local police."

Ryanair requires travelers with an infant to pay £25 (approx. ₹2,500) for a 'lap seat' or buy a separate seat and be charged standard adult fare.