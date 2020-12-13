e-paper
At least 25 people injured in explosion at Rawalpindi

At least 25 people injured in explosion at Rawalpindi

world Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 18:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Rawalpindi
Initial reports suggested that it was a hand grenade attack, however, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Mohammad Ahsan Younas said it was too soon to ascertain the nature of the blast.(AFP | Representational image)
         

At least 25 people suffered injuries in an explosion near the Ganj Mandi station in Rawalpindi on Sunday, rescue officials said.

As per the Rescue official, 22 victims had been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, while three were provided first aid on the spot, Dawn reported.

Initial reports suggested that it was a hand grenade attack, however, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Mohammad Ahsan Younas said it was too soon to ascertain the nature of the blast.

The CPO noted that it was the second attack near a police station in 10 days.

On December 4, a man was killed and seven other people injured in a blast carried out using an improvised explosive device near Pir Wadhai police station.

CPO Younas said today that there were reports of terror plots and added that progress had been made in the investigation of the Pir Wadhai blast.

