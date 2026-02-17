At least five dead and four injured after fire breaks out in apartment in Spain's Catalonia

A fire at an apartment block near Barcelona has killed five people and injured four others, the fire service of Spain's northeastern Catalonia region said on Tuesday. The blaze broke out on Monday evening in the storage room of the five-storey building in the town of Manlleu. (AFP file photo for representation)

