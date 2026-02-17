At least five dead and four injured after fire breaks out in apartment in Spain's Catalonia
The Catalonia fire service reported that the blaze started in a storage room on Monday evening in Manlleu.
A fire at an apartment block near Barcelona has killed five people and injured four others, the fire service of Spain's northeastern Catalonia region said on Tuesday.
The blaze broke out on Monday evening in the storage room of the five-storey building in the town of Manlleu. "Five people died this evening and four others sustained minor injuries," the service said in a statement.