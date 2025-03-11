Australian Police arrests 14 members of gang for antisemitic attacks

Australian police said Tuesday they have charged 14 members of an organised crime ring accused of menacing the country with attacks dressed up as religiously motivated hate crimes. Representational image: Australian police have arrested 14 people for antisemitic attacks(AFP)

Jewish neighbourhoods in Sydney city have in recent months seen synagogues daubed in anti-Semitic graffiti, buildings firebombed in the dead of night and cars torched by vandals.

Also Read: Excel sheets, fake jobs: How Indian-origin man planned ‘elaborate’ rapes in Australia

Although the crime wave stoked fears about rising anti-Semitism in Australia, police said they no longer believed many of these incidents were driven by "ideology".

Instead, police said it appeared to be an attempt by organised criminals to gain favour by carrying out high-profile attacks -- and then tipping off authorities later.

Also Read: Jaishankar recalls PM Modi's question on ties with Australia that left him ‘speechless’: ‘I had no answer’

New South Wales Police said Tuesday that 14 people had been arrested and charged with 65 offences, including taking part in a "criminal group", arson and destroying property.

"None of the individuals we have arrested... have displayed any form of anti-Semitic ideology," NSW Police deputy commissioner David Hudson said Monday evening after a series of raids.

Also Read: Australia passes landmark bill seeking social media ban for children under 16

"I think these organised crime figures have taken an opportunity to play off the vulnerability of the Jewish community," he added.

The most alarming incident was the discovery of explosives in an abandoned caravan alongside a purported list of Jewish targets.

At the time, NSW Premier Chris Minns said the caravan appeared to be part of a foiled "mass casualty" terror plot.

Police now believe it was nothing more than a carefully constructed "criminal con job".

"I can reveal that the caravan was never going to cause a mass casualty event, but instead was concocted by criminals who wanted to cause fear for personal benefit," senior officer Krissy Barrett said on Monday evening.

Police said they suspected the same "individual or individuals" were behind both the anti-Semitic attacks and the caravan hoax.

"It was about causing chaos within the community, causing threat, causing angst, diverting police resources away from their day jobs to have them focus on matters that would allow them to get up to, engage in other criminal activity," said deputy commissioner Hudson.

"There are a variety of reasons why individuals do this."

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said authorities were still investigating if criminals based overseas were also involved.

"We shouldn't simply, because this was an action of organised crime, discount in any way, shape or form, the lived experience of people experiencing anti-Semitism," he said.