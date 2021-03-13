IND USA
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (REUTERS).
world news

Austria, others seek discussion in EU on Covid-19 vaccine discussion

Leaders of the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Latvia have joined Ausrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz in writing to the European Union calling for a discussion on Covid-19 vaccine distribution within the bloc after Austria complained it was uneven.
Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:39 PM IST

The leaders of Austria, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Latvia have written to the European Union calling for a discussion on COVID-19 vaccine distribution within the bloc after Austria complained it was uneven.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday that vaccine doses were not being spread evenly among member states despite an agreement within the bloc to do so according to population. He blamed separate deals struck between the EU's vaccination steering board and drug companies.

Kurz said on Twitter on Saturday that he and his four counterparts had called for discussions to find "a European solution" in a joint letter. The letter, to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, was published by Austrian media.

"In recent days ... we have discovered that ... deliveries of vaccine doses by pharma companies to individual EU member states are not being implemented on an equal basis following the pro rata population key," the letter said.

"We therefore call on you, Charles, to hold a discussion on this important matter among leaders as soon as possible."

Malta is on course to have three times more vaccine doses relative to its population by the end of June than Bulgaria, Kurz has said.

The letter did not mention the steering group, which has long been known to be part of a mechanism by which member states share excess doses among themselves. The deputy head of the steering board is Austrian.

Opposition parties have accused Kurz of trying to deflect blame for the slow pace of vaccinations away from himself. The Social Democrats said he was seeking "scapegoats for his failure".

An EU official said Michel had received the letter and a leaders' summit was already planned for March 25 and 26.

"COVID coordination will again be addressed by the 27 members during that meeting," the official said, without specifying whether that included vaccine distribution.

Michel's office declined to comment.

Cuomo has staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James.(REUTERS)
world news

Explained: How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • Leaders in the state Assembly on Thursday announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community”.(Reuters file photo)
world news

‘Appalled’: Microsoft CEO, US lawmakers condemn hate against Asian Americans

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:51 PM IST
This comes after the incidents of abuse against the Asian American community in the US that have been on a rise.
Expulsion of the couple drew mixed reactions on the internet. (Twitter / @DanyalLaghari)
world news

'Gross misconduct': Pakistani university expels students for 'hugging' on campus

PTI, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:40 PM IST
According to the University of Lahore, the two students were involved in gross misconduct and violation of university rules.
Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.(via Twitter)
world news

India’s role as world's pharmacy phenomenal, says UK Foreign Office minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Lord Ahmad, the minister for South Asia in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), highlighted the close collaboration between the two countries on ensuring supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, which benefits countries across the globe through the United Nations-led COVAX facility.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi in November 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
world news

Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa speaks to PM Modi ahead of crucial vote at UNHRC

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • The UNHRC is expected to vote on March 19 on a resolution critical of Sri Lanka’s failure to address human rights violations that occurred during the island nation’s war with Tamil Tiger rebels. India has not yet indicated whether it will back Sri Lanka in the crucial vote.
China on Thursday voted to pass legislation on Hong Kong's electoral system. The legislation was passed with only one abstention and 2,895 delegates voting in favour. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

China non-compliant with joint declaration on Hong Kong: UK

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:56 PM IST
In a statement, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Chinese decision to impose "radical changes to restrict participation in Hong Kong's electoral system"
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a shuttered store with lease advertisements in the Sheung Shui area of Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
world news

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • The city's government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's Sai Ying Pun district.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa(AFP)
world news

Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • In a comment made by the president at a political gathering on Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa praised the maturity of his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister, and the younger brother Basil, the key presidential adviser.
More than a dozen academics, NGO workers and media professional, who used to visit China regularly, told CNN that they are unwilling to travel to the country once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, over fears for their personal safety.(REUTERS)
world news

Arbitrary detentions by Chinese govt instills fear among foreigners: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • According to CNN, many cited the detention of two Canadians in China in December 2018 as a turning point in their thinking.
"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Ethiopia rejects US allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:09 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not "commit acts of ethnic cleansing."
A woman reacts as a health worker uses a swab to collect a sample at a makeshift community testing centre for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(Reuters)
world news

China aims to vaccinate 70-80 per cent of population by mid-2022

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • With four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China can take the lead in achieving herd immunity in the world,” he said.
FedEx Corp(AP)
world news

FedEx sued in New York over background checks of job applicants

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • Henry Franklin, who admits to an unspecified criminal record, said he applied online for a job as a FedEx package handler in November and that as part of the application, he consented to a background check.
Amazon said that it reserves the right to not sell certain content.(REUTERS)
world news

Amazon removed book by conservative author on ‘transgender moment’. Here’s why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • In a letter to Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, four Republican senators had asked the company “to clarify the intentions and extent” of their action.
An aircraft is seen at Almaty airport, Kazakhstan. (Representational )
world news

An-26 aircraft crashes while landing at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport, 4 dead

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • It was unclear how many people were on board or if there were any casualties.
An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police shows missing Sarah Everard who went missing in south London.(AFP Photo / Metropolitan Police)
world news

London policeman in court after woman's murder provokes outrage

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared on the night of March 3 while walking home in south London after visiting a friend.
