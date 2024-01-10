close_game
News / World News / Bangladesh elections fell short of democratic principles, says Canada

Bangladesh elections fell short of democratic principles, says Canada

Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Jan 10, 2024

The Canadian Government has expressed disappointment over the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh falling “short of the principles of democracy and freedom’ upon which the country was founded.

The Canadian Government has expressed disappointment over the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh falling “short of the principles of democracy and freedom’ upon which the country was founded.

Supporters of Islami Andolan Bangladesh party attend a protest rally demanding to abolish what they call a "dummy election" and to reorganise a free fair election under the caretaker government at the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9, 2024. (REUTERS)
Supporters of Islami Andolan Bangladesh party attend a protest rally demanding to abolish what they call a "dummy election" and to reorganise a free fair election under the caretaker government at the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 9, 2024. (REUTERS)

This was stated by Global Affairs Canada or GAC, the country’s foreign ministry, in a release on Tuesday.

“Canada expresses its disappointment that this electoral process has fallen short of the principles of democracy and freedom upon which Bangladesh was founded and calls on the relevant authorities to work transparently with all parties to move forward towards democracy, respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms in line with the interests of the people of Bangladesh,” the statement said.

It added, “Fair elections with a viable opposition, independent democratic institutions and freedom of the press are critical to ensuring a strong and healthy democracy.”

GAC also condemned “the acts of intimidation and violence that took place ahead and during the elections” while extending “sympathy to all of those who have been affected by the violence that has occurred.”

It said that Canada “commends and supports the democratic aspirations of Bangladeshi citizens.”

The elections, results for which were declared on January 7, were criticized by the United States Department of State on Monday. It had said that the US “remains concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on elections day.”

“The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated,” the State Department noted.

Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League swept back to power capturing 222 out of 298 seats, a near three-fourth majority. That will mean that incumbent that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return as Prime Minister of the country for an unprecedented fourth term.

The principal opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party had boycotted the elections.

    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

