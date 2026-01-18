Bangladesh fuel station worker run over for seeking payment, SUV linked to ex-BNP treasurer: Report

A man working at a fuel station died after being allegedly run over by an SUV in Bangladesh's Rajbari’s Sadar on Wednesday. The incident reportedly occurred after the victim demanded payment but the SUV driver attempted to flee, during which he allegedly ran over the worker. As per Bangladesh daily The Daily Star, the incident occurred when the worker, identified as Ripon Saha, demanded payment for fuel at Karim Filling Station. (Unsplash/Representational)

As per Bangladesh daily The Daily Star, the victim was identified as Ripon Saha, who worked at the Karim Filling Station. Citing the police, the publication also reported that the owner of the SUV was the former treasurer for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

While certain media reports claim that Saha was a Hindu man, HT.com was unable to verify the claim.

What happened at the station? As per local reports, the employees at the fuelling station stated that the incident took place after the driver of the black Land Cruiser refused to make the payment of Tk 5,000.

Employees told reporters that when the driver tried to flee, Ripon tried to stop the car, during which, the driver ran him over and killed the man.

Md Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Ahladipur Highway Police Station told the Daily Star that the CCTV footage of the incident showed that the car arrived at 4:30 AM.

The footage showed Ripon and vehicle owner Hashem standing beside the vehicle. After a brief pause, Hashem got into the vehicle. As it started moving, Ripon chased it up to the Dhaka-Khulna highway.

Another worker chased after them and later discovered Ripon's body on the highway with severe head injuries.

SUV linked to former BNP leader Following the incident, police seized the vehicle and arrested its owner, Abul Hashem, from his residence on Saturday. The driver of the car, Kamal Hossain, was also detained from Banibhah Nijpara village.

Speaking to the Daily Star, police officials said that Hashem is also the former treasurer for the BNP from the Rajbari district and also the former president of the district Jubo Dal.