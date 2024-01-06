Bangladesh to hold general election tomorrow: All you need to know

Bangladesh is set to hold a general election with country's prime minister Sheikh Hasina eyeing a fourth straight term and the fifth overall for her Awami League-led alliance. The country of almost 170 million people will vote tomorrow as polling begins at 8am and ends at 4pm. Counting will start soon after the end of voting. The initial results are expected by Monday. Here's all you need to know about Bangladesh elections:

Bangladesh Elections: Workers prepare ballot boxes for distribution in an auditorium of a school in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(AP)