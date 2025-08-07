Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Amid buzz of Asim Munir seeking presidency, here's what Pakistan army says

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 09:20 am IST

The army’s response came after rumours on social media during the previous weeks that Munir plans to replace President Asif Ali Zardari.

The Pakistan army has denied as “baseless” the rumours that army chief Asim Munir plans to become the next president.

Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with The Economist, made it clear that the army chief has no interest in the presidency (AP)

Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with The Economist, made it clear that the army chief has no interest in the presidency and no such proposal is under consideration, the state-run PTV posted on social media on Wednesday.

“Talks about Field Marshal Asim Munir becoming the president of Pakistan are completely baseless,” he said.

On July 10, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi rejected rumours regarding the possible ouster of President Zardari and termed it a “malicious campaign”.

