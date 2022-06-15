'Be with us': Ukraine President Zelenskyy presses Europe for more help
- "We're with you, be with us," Zelensky told Czech lawmakers in Prague, quoting an appeal made by a Czechoslovak Radio presenter in 1968 as the occupants tried to cut the radio off.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday recalled the 1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia as he pressed Europe for further help in responding to Russia's war in Ukraine.
"We're with you, be with us," Zelenskyy told Czech lawmakers in Prague, quoting an appeal made by a Czechoslovak Radio presenter in 1968 as the occupants tried to cut the radio off.
"Now when the Ukrainian people are fighting for freedom against Russia's cruel invasion, we are using these words to address all nations of Europe and the democratic world," he added.
"Ukraine should get everything necessary to achieve a victory."
The 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia by five Soviet-led armies crushed the so-called Prague Spring, a democratic movement during the communist spell of 1948-1989.
Czechoslovakia split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993.
Zelensky said he believed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, was only the first step in a Moscow plot to retake its former satellites.
"A tyrant who... wants everything will never stop," said Zelensky.
"Czech people are very well aware of what happens when you make compromises with tyrants," he added, also recalling the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia in 1938.
Zelensky thanked Prague for welcoming more than 300,000 Ukrainian refugees and sending over weapons worth over 3.5 billion koruna ($148 million).
He urged the Czech Republic to help accelerate the next package of sanctions against Russia as it takes the rotating six-month presidency of the European Union in July.
Prague said it would prioritise Ukraine during its EU presidency, vowing to promote the country's bid to join the bloc and to help rebuild it after the war.
"Be active so that all European leaders agree that defending and strengthening Europe is our common goal," Zelensky said.
"Russian soldiers know that they are up against European values."
-
'Lot of people were saying I shouldn't play in IPL': England star after 2nd Test
England registered an incredible victory against New Zealand in the second Test of the series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a 299-run target on the final day of the Test, England rode on a magnificent knock from Jonny Bairstow (136 off 92 balls), while Ben Stokes slammed 75 off just 70 deliveries as the home side chased down the target with five wickets remaining.
-
English bulldogs 'suffering', twice at risk of health issues
English bulldogs are twice as likely to get common health problems than other dogs, new research published Wednesday found, as vets urged people to look beyond the cuteness of flat-faced breeds to see that they are "suffering". The hugely popular dogs are 38 times more likely to develop skin fold infections, 27 times at greater risk of a disorder called "cherry eye" and nearly 20 times more likely to have breathing problems than other dogs, the research found.
-
Cong vs Delhi Police: Party gives ‘gherao’ warning as cops deny entering office
Delhi Police has accused the Congress of not taking required permission for its protests, and the party has threatened to 'gherao', or surround, Raj Bhavans, or the official homes of governors and lieutenant-governors - across India tomorrow.
-
Caravan tourism: Kerala Tourism to launch aggressive national campaign
A caravan is a customized stylish vehicle that provides a complete spectrum of amenities for a comfortable stay such as air-conditioning, sofa-cum-bed, TV, kitchenette with fridge and microwave oven, induction heater, cupboards, generator, dining table, toilet cubicle (bathroom with geyser), partition behind the driver, internet connectivity, audio-video facilities, charging system, GPS, motorised windows, and an awning that lets the visitors enjoy the weather outdoors.
-
Ms Marvel shows how to do representation correctly, includes Shah Rukh Khan nod
Marvel Cinematic Universe's Disney+ show Ms Marvel not only gets representation right but it includes glimpses of South Asian culture flawlessly, including discussions about Shah Rukh Khan films.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics