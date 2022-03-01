Behave yourself, China tells its citizens as they leave Ukraine

China on Tuesday issued an advisory asking its citizens leaving under-attack Ukraine to behave themselves, remain quiet and show respect to local women and children as they finally begin to make their way out of the country through their nearest border points in batches.

The advisory comes as the first batch of Chinese nationals were evacuated on Monday with thousands still stranded in the country, five days after the Russian invasion of the east European country began.

The Chinese embassy advice for its nationals to remain quiet, courteous and travel in a group was given in the backdrop of possible resentment against them among locals who are aware of Beijing’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy suggested that Chinese citizens should avoid disputes with Ukrainians and try to resolve problems amicably.

An advisory from the Chinese embassy issued on Tuesday directed their nationals to catch various trains leaving Ukraine and advised them to essentially maintain a low profile while leaving the country.

The evacuation of Chinese nationals by train could be sensitive as they will be travelling along with locals who are also heading to safer neighbourhoods.

China’s embassy in Ukraine has advised its citizens not to reveal their identity or display any identifying signs, reversing an earlier suggestion to attach a Chinese flag to their vehicles if they needed to go out amid escalating violence.

It warned Chinese citizens should not take pictures of the fighting or combatants, especially without their consent.

At least 6,000 Chinese are said to be based in different cities of Ukraine.

In a message Chinese envoy, Fan Xianrong, said Chinese nationals must avoid confrontation with local people and stay away from military-related personnel or facilities.

“We should have more understanding toward them and show the friendliness and rationality that the Chinese people have always had,” Fan said.

Safety concerns for Chinese nationals in Ukraine are also tied to the outpouring of pro-Russian sentiment and jeers targeting Ukrainian women on Chinese social media, which have been highlighted in media reports.

China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo, in three batches, “screened out 542 posts, 622 posts, 242 posts and 359 comments, and punished 74 accounts, 105 accounts and 83 accounts because they had posted vulgar content about Ukraine and the Russia-Ukraine situation”, the state-run tabloid, Global Times reported.

The Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin removed 6,400 illegal videos, interrupted 1,620 illegal live streams, and disposed of accounts that ridiculed the Ukraine tensions as well as promoting hatred and gender antagonism, the report added.

Meanwhile, China evacuated the first batch of its citizens from Ukraine on Monday including over 400 Chinese students from the cities of Odessa and 200 from the capital Kyiv.

“There will be nearly 1,000 more Chinese citizens to be evacuated from Ukraine on Tuesday to neighbouring countries such as Poland and Slovakia,” the Chinese embassy in Ukraine said, according to Chinese state media.