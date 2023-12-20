close_game
close_game
News / World News / Will there be another Gaza ceasefire? Benjamin Netanyahu's definitive reply

Will there be another Gaza ceasefire? Benjamin Netanyahu's definitive reply

ByMallika Soni
Dec 20, 2023 09:50 PM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were attacking Hamas militants "everywhere" in Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there will be no ceasefire in Gaza until the "elimination" of Hamas.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen. (AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen. (AFP)

"We won't stop fighting until we've achieved all the objectives we've set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza," Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement as Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh travelled to Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel to discuss a possible truce in Gaza.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Read more: Ukraine says 'mouse fever' outbreak reported in Russia troops: ‘Eyes bleeding…'

Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said Israeli forces were attacking Hamas militants "everywhere" in Gaza.

"Anyone who thinks we will stop is not connected to reality ... We are attacking Hamas with fire - an inferno," he said, adding, "We also attacking their accomplices near and far."

What US said on Israel-Hamas truce talks

Negotiations to secure another truce and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas are "very serious", the White House said.

"These are very serious discussions and negotiations and we hope that they lead somewhere," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said as per news agency AFP.

What Israel's top diplomat said

Israel wants to fast-track the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through a maritime corridor from Cyprus, the country's foreign minister as per Associated Press.

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen said, “Cyprus and Israel, together with other partners in the region are promoting the initiative for a secure maritime corridor to facilitate the transfer of humanitarian assistance to Gaza in an organized and well inspected manner."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out