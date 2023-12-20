Will there be another Gaza ceasefire? Benjamin Netanyahu's definitive reply

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there will be no ceasefire in Gaza until the "elimination" of Hamas. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen. (AFP)

"We won't stop fighting until we've achieved all the objectives we've set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza," Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement as Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh travelled to Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel to discuss a possible truce in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said Israeli forces were attacking Hamas militants "everywhere" in Gaza.

"Anyone who thinks we will stop is not connected to reality ... We are attacking Hamas with fire - an inferno," he said, adding, "We also attacking their accomplices near and far."

What US said on Israel-Hamas truce talks

Negotiations to secure another truce and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas are "very serious", the White House said.

"These are very serious discussions and negotiations and we hope that they lead somewhere," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said as per news agency AFP.

What Israel's top diplomat said

Israel wants to fast-track the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through a maritime corridor from Cyprus, the country's foreign minister as per Associated Press.

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen said, “Cyprus and Israel, together with other partners in the region are promoting the initiative for a secure maritime corridor to facilitate the transfer of humanitarian assistance to Gaza in an organized and well inspected manner."