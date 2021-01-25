IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden admin appoints Indian-Americans to key posts in US energy department
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(File Photo / REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Biden admin appoints Indian-Americans to key posts in US energy department

The administration appointed Tarak Shah as the Chief of Staff, making him first Indian-American to serve in that position.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:45 PM IST

The Biden Administration has appointed four Indian-Americans to senior positions in the crucial Department of Energy.

The administration appointed Tarak Shah as the Chief of Staff, making him first Indian-American to serve in that position.

Tanya Das has been named as the Chief of Staff to the Office of Science, Narayan Subramanian will occupy the position of Legal Adviser in the Office of General Counsel, and Shuchi Talati has been appointed as Chief of Staff in the Office of Fossil Energy.

“These talented and diverse public servants will deliver on President Biden’s goal to tackle the climate crisis and build an equitable clean energy future,” said Shah as the Department of Energy announced 19 senior-level appointments.

“Guided by their expertise, breadth of experience and following the science, these Department of Energy appointees will contribute to creating a clean energy economy that produces millions of good-paying American jobs and safeguards the planet for future generations,” Shah said.

In addition to the Biden-Harris appointees, David G Huizenga will serve as the Acting Secretary of Energy. He was most recently Associate Principal Deputy Administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration and has been a career employee at the department since 1987.

Tarak Shah is an energy policy expert who has spent the last decade working on combating climate change. At the Biden-Harris transition, Shah was the personnel lead for the climate and science team.

From 2014-2017, he served as Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary for Science and Energy at the department. Shah has also worked on political campaigns, including President Obama's senate and presidential campaigns.

He had received his undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois and his MBA from Cornell University.

Tanya Das was most recently a professional staff member on the US House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, where she worked on a range of issues in clean energy and manufacturing policy.

She earned her PhD in electrical engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and her BS in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Narayan Subramanian was a visiting research fellow at the Center for Law, Energy, and the Environment at Berkeley Law, leading a project tracking regulatory rollbacks, and served as a fellow at the Initiative for Sustainable Energy Policy at Johns Hopkins University and Data for Progress.

Subramanian holds a JD from Columbia Law School, an MPA from the School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University, and a BS in earth and environmental engineering from Columbia University.

Shuchi Talati was most recently a Senior Policy Adviser at Carbon180, where she focused on policies to build sustainable and equitable technological carbon removal. She also served as a policy volunteer on the Biden-Harris campaign.

Dr Talati earned a BS from Northwestern University, an MA from Columbia University and a PhD from Carnegie Mellon University.

The Department of Energy said the new leaders will direct policy at the DOE, coordinate across the Administration and enact President Joe Biden’s vision for bold action on the climate crisis and on safeguarding the Americans most affected by it.

These experienced professionals reflect President Biden’s pledge to equip his Administration with a team that represents America’s diversity, it said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states joe biden

Related Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference call with Chief Executive of Gazprom company Alexei Miller at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 19, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS/Files(via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference call with Chief Executive of Gazprom company Alexei Miller at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 19, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS/Files(via REUTERS)
world news

Russia ready for talks with new Joe Biden administration if US is willing

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Relations between Moscow and Washington have been at their lowest since the end of the Cold War, with the two sides at odds over Russia's role in Ukraine and allegations of its meddling in US elections, which it denies, among other issues.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Thailand's food and drug administration last week approved AstraZeneca's vaccine for emergency use but has yet to grant authorisation for that of Sinovac Biotech, of which Thailand has ordered two million doses.(REUTERS)
Thailand's food and drug administration last week approved AstraZeneca's vaccine for emergency use but has yet to grant authorisation for that of Sinovac Biotech, of which Thailand has ordered two million doses.(REUTERS)
world news

Thailand to begin Covid-19 vaccinations from next month

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Health workers in Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the latest outbreak, would be the first to be inoculated, then elderly and people with chronic diseases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran, which has not commented on the seizure, has been accused of concealing the destination of its oil sales by disabling tracking systems on its tankers, making it difficult to assess how much crude Tehran exports as it seeks to counter US sanctions. (Representative Image)(AP)
Iran, which has not commented on the seizure, has been accused of concealing the destination of its oil sales by disabling tracking systems on its tankers, making it difficult to assess how much crude Tehran exports as it seeks to counter US sanctions. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Indonesia seizes Iran, Panama-flagged tankers over alleged illegal oil transfer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Coast guard spokesman Wisnu Pramandita said the tankers, seized in waters off Kalimantan province, will be escorted to Batam island in Riau Island Province for further investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi alongside health workers will be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine this week.(AP)
Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi alongside health workers will be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine this week.(AP)
world news

Suu Kyi in line to get vaccine early as Myanmar readies rollout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The country's de facto leader, alongside health workers, will be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"This has nothing to do with protest, this is criminal violence and we will treat it as such," Rutte told reporters outside his office in The Hague.(REUTERS)
"This has nothing to do with protest, this is criminal violence and we will treat it as such," Rutte told reporters outside his office in The Hague.(REUTERS)
world news

Dutch PM Rutte condemns riots against lockdown, curfew as "criminal"

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Dutch police said on Monday hundreds had been detained after incidents including some where rioters threw rocks and in one case knives at police, burned down a Covid-19 testing station and warned there could be more to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(File Photo / REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Biden admin appoints Indian-Americans to key posts in US energy department

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The administration appointed Tarak Shah as the Chief of Staff, making him first Indian-American to serve in that position.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has largely curbed the domestic spread of the virus, but is battling outbreaks this winter in its frigid north. The National Health Commission on Monday reported 145 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 11 in Hubei province. (REUTERS (Image for representation purpose))
China has largely curbed the domestic spread of the virus, but is battling outbreaks this winter in its frigid north. The National Health Commission on Monday reported 145 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 11 in Hubei province. (REUTERS (Image for representation purpose))
world news

China uses mass construction once again to control virus spread

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Satellite images from the European Space Agency show dramatic changes over 10 days in an area where there had been only flat land before construction started on January 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, supporters of Baloch political activist Karima Baloch hold here portrait during a demonstration to condemn her killing, in Karachi, Pakistan. Baloch, who died in exile in Canada last month, was brought home and laid to rest in her home village in the southwestern Baluchistan province under tight security, activists said Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, supporters of Baloch political activist Karima Baloch hold here portrait during a demonstration to condemn her killing, in Karachi, Pakistan. Baloch, who died in exile in Canada last month, was brought home and laid to rest in her home village in the southwestern Baluchistan province under tight security, activists said Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)(AP)
world news

Pakistani dissident Karima Baloch buried amid high security, say activists

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Baloch's supporters claim that Pakistani troops had sealed off the village and prevented them from attending her burial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In central Moscow on Saturday, up to 40,000 people had gathered in one of the biggest unauthorised rallies for years, police were seen roughly detaining people, bundling them into nearby vans.(Reuters)
In central Moscow on Saturday, up to 40,000 people had gathered in one of the biggest unauthorised rallies for years, police were seen roughly detaining people, bundling them into nearby vans.(Reuters)
world news

EU to debate sanctions after Russia arrests thousands in pro Navalny protests

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:29 PM IST
The EU already has imposed sanctions on Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin in response to Navalny's poisoning in August.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israel’s Supreme Court on December 15, 2020, rejected an appeal challenging the extradition of Malka Leifer.(File Photo / AP)
Israel’s Supreme Court on December 15, 2020, rejected an appeal challenging the extradition of Malka Leifer.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Malka Leifer, a former teacher accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne, had been fighting extradition since 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since it emerged in late 2019, Covid-19 has killed more than 2.1 million people, with almost 99 million cases registered,(AP)
Since it emerged in late 2019, Covid-19 has killed more than 2.1 million people, with almost 99 million cases registered,(AP)
world news

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:14 AM IST
The United States was set to join France, Israel and Sweden in pulling up the drawbridge to certain arrivals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden has been widely expected to overturn the Trump policy in his early days in office.(Wikimedia Commons)
Biden has been widely expected to overturn the Trump policy in his early days in office.(Wikimedia Commons)
world news

Biden to drop Trump's military transgender ban

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:23 PM IST
President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order to reverse a Pentagon policy that largely bars transgender individuals from joining the military, dumping a ban ordered by President Donald Trump in a tweet during his first year in office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia has set a target of 4 million vaccine doses by April.(AP)
Australia has set a target of 4 million vaccine doses by April.(AP)
world news

Australia approves Pfizer Covid shot, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Vaccination of priority groups with the Pfizer vaccine is expected to begin in late February at 80,000 doses per week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 67-year-old president announced his diagnosis in a tweet late Sunday, saying his symptoms were mild and that he’s receiving treatment.(Reuters)
The 67-year-old president announced his diagnosis in a tweet late Sunday, saying his symptoms were mild and that he’s receiving treatment.(Reuters)
world news

Mexico’s President, who downplayed virus, tests positive for Covid-19

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, has generally held a lax approach to the virus, refusing to impose mandatory lockdowns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

LIVE: Kerala, Maharashtra contribute 65% of active Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The global caseload of Covid-19 has crossed 99 million, while more than 2.1 million people have succumbed to the disease, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
READ FULL STORY
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
world news

US won’t relax travel restrictions as Donald Trump had planned

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The latest ban would prevent most non-US citizens from entry if they have recently been in South Africa, where a new strain of the virus has been identified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP