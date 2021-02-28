Joe Biden cheers new vaccine but cautions on Covid-19 variants
President Joe Biden cheered an announcement on Saturday that the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, but cautioned Americans to not let their guard down as new variants spread.
"Though we celebrate today’s news, I urge all Americans — keep washing your hands, stay socially distanced, and keep wearing masks," Biden said in a statement. "As I have said many times, things are still likely to get worse again as new variants spread, and the current improvement could reverse."
