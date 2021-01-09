Biden says Trump decision to skip inauguration a 'good thing'
US President-elect Joe Biden welcomed Donald Trump's announcement on Friday that he won't attend the January 20 inauguration, calling it a "good thing."
"I was told on the way over here that he indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.
"One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on," Biden said. "It's a good thing, him not showing up."
"He's been an embarrassment to the country," Biden said.
"He's not fit to serve," the president-elect added of Trump, who is facing the possibility of being impeached next week for inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol.
"He exceeded even my worst notions about him," Biden said. "He's one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America."
Biden said Vice President Mike Pence would be welcome at his inauguration.
Biden's remarks came after Trump tweeted earlier Friday that he would not attend the inauguration.
"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump tweeted.
