IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan passes hurdle in US House
Democrats aim to get the bill for Biden to sign into law before mid-March, when enhanced unemployment benefits and some other types of aid are due to expire.(REUTERS)
Democrats aim to get the bill for Biden to sign into law before mid-March, when enhanced unemployment benefits and some other types of aid are due to expire.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan passes hurdle in US House

The House Rules Committee turned back scores of Republican attempts to modify the package and sent it to the House floor for passage late Friday or early Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:55 AM IST

The US House of Representatives moved toward a late-night vote on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill on Friday as Democrats who control the chamber steered the sweeping measure toward approval.

The House Rules Committee turned back scores of Republican attempts to modify the package and sent it to the House floor for passage late Friday or early Saturday.

With Republicans lining up in opposition, Democrats who hold a 221-211 majority have few votes to spare.

Democrats said the package was needed to fight a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work, while Republicans criticized it as too expensive.

The measure would pay for vaccines and medical supplies and send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments.

Democrats aim to get the bill for Biden to sign into law before mid-March, when enhanced unemployment benefits and some other types of aid are due to expire.

But their path has been complicated by the Senate's rules expert, who said on Thursday that they cannot include an increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour in the package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted the bill will pass Congress with or without the increase, but said Democrats would not give up on the matter.

"We will not stop until we very soon pass the $15 minimum wage," she said at a news conference.

Republicans who have broadly backed previous Covid-19 spending say another $1.9 trillion is simply too much. The White House and some economists say a big package is needed to revive the world's largest economy.

Opinion polls have found broad public support for the package.

"The only place this is a partisan issue is here in Washington," said Democratic Representative Jim McGovern in debate in the House Rules Committee. "We are here because people are hurting and communities are struggling."

Republican Representative Tom Cole said bill was "bloated" with Democratic pet projects unrelated to the coronavirus.

"Shouldn’t we at least spend down the funds already allocated, and see if new money is actually required?" Cole said.

Roughly $1 billion of the $4.1 trillion in coronavirus aid approved last year has yet to be spent, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan watchdog group.

Biden has focused his first weeks in office on tackling the greatest public health crisis in a century, which has upended most aspects of American life.

Pelosi is counting on nearly all of her rank and file to get the bill passed before sending it to a 50-50 Senate where Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote.

MINIMUM WAGE HIKE

The House bill would raise the national hourly minimum wage for the first time since 2009, to $15 from $7.25. The increase is a top priority for progressive Democrats.

That is unlikely to win approval in the Senate.

The chamber's parliamentarian ruled on Thursday that, unlike other elements of the sweeping bill, it could not be passed with just a simple majority of 50 senators plus Harris, rather than the 60 needed to advance most legislation in the 100-seat chamber.

At least two Senate Democrats oppose the $15 hourly figure, along with most Republicans. Some are floating a smaller increase, in the range of $10 to $12 per hour.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer might add a provision that would penalize large corporations that do not pay their workers a $15 minimum wage, a Senate Democratic aide said.

Among the big-ticket items in the bill are $1,400 direct payments to individuals, a $400-per-week federal unemployment benefit through Aug. 29, and help for those having difficulties paying their rent and home mortgages during the pandemic.

An array of business interests also have weighed in behind Biden's "America Rescue Plan" Act, as the bill is called.

Efforts to craft a bipartisan coronavirus aid bill fizzled early on, shortly after Biden was sworn in as president on Jan. 20, following a series of bipartisan bills enacted in 2020.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us house of representatives coronavirus pandemic joe biden
Close
Democrats aim to get the bill for Biden to sign into law before mid-March, when enhanced unemployment benefits and some other types of aid are due to expire.(REUTERS)
Democrats aim to get the bill for Biden to sign into law before mid-March, when enhanced unemployment benefits and some other types of aid are due to expire.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan passes hurdle in US House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The House Rules Committee turned back scores of Republican attempts to modify the package and sent it to the House floor for passage late Friday or early Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, in 2018.(Reuters File Photo)
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, in 2018.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

After Khashoggi report, US slaps sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Turkish officials say that Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and his body was cut into pieces by a 15-man Saudi group inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asked if the airstrikes influences reopening talks with Iran, Psaki said the status of that, at this point in time, remains that the US is open to having these diplomatic conversations.(REUTERS)
Asked if the airstrikes influences reopening talks with Iran, Psaki said the status of that, at this point in time, remains that the US is open to having these diplomatic conversations.(REUTERS)
world news

Syria airstrikes: Biden protected US personnel, facilities, says White House

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:08 AM IST
On Thursday, airstrikes in Syria targeted facilities belonging to a powerful Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group, reportedly killing one fighter and wounding several others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo visit the Harris County Emergency Operations Center, in Houston, Texas, US on February 26, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo visit the Harris County Emergency Operations Center, in Houston, Texas, US on February 26, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Joe Biden surveys Texas weather damage, encourages coronavirus shots

AP, Houston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Texas was hit particularly hard by the Valentine's weekend storm that battered multiple states. Unusually frigid conditions led to widespread power outages and frozen pipes that burst and flooded homes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"To reduce the transmission of Covid-19, many retail stores use one-way aisles, while local governments enforce occupancy limits or require "safe shopping" times for vulnerable groups," read the study.(AP)
"To reduce the transmission of Covid-19, many retail stores use one-way aisles, while local governments enforce occupancy limits or require "safe shopping" times for vulnerable groups," read the study.(AP)
world news

Implementing One-Way Traffic At Retail Stores Can Reduce Covid-19 Transmission

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:51 AM IST
To assess the value of these interventions, the study formulates and analyses a mathematical model of customer flow and Covid-19 transmission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis (File Photo/Reuters)
Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis (File Photo/Reuters)
world news

'To save lives': Czech PM Andrej Babis on 'tightest' Covid-19 lockdown as yet

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:50 AM IST
The new rules will come into effect on Monday for three weeks with a goal “to stop the virus and return to normalcy.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump's niece blasts his 'chutzpah' toward her fraud lawsuit

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Mary Trump said her aunt and uncles were supposed to look after her interests but instead siphoned money away, and finally "squeezed" her out of the family fortune in a 2001 settlement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nursing home worker receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a healthcare centre as South Korea starts a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)
A nursing home worker receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a healthcare centre as South Korea starts a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)
world news

South Korea kicks off vaccination drive, 18,000+ inoculated on Day 1

Reuters, Seoul
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The government hopes to reach herd immunity, defined as at least a 70% vaccine take-up, by November, as health authorities remain on alert for signs of sporadic infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden administration on Friday released a partially redacted report that the US intelligence committee believed the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder. (Reuters File Photo )
The Biden administration on Friday released a partially redacted report that the US intelligence committee believed the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden calls Saudi Prince’s plot against Khashoggi ‘outrageous’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Prince Mohammed has denied involvement in the killing, while saying he accepts symbolic responsibility as the country’s de facto ruler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, an elderly woman who fled from the town of Shire to the city of Axum to seek safety, but was then wounded in the jaw during an attack on the city, sits with her head bandaged before dying of her injuries days later, in Axum, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.(AP Photo)
In this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, an elderly woman who fled from the town of Shire to the city of Axum to seek safety, but was then wounded in the jaw during an attack on the city, sits with her head bandaged before dying of her injuries days later, in Axum, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.(AP Photo)
world news

Eritrean forces killed hundreds of Ethiopian civilians in Nov in Axum: Report

Reuters, Nairobi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Amnesty said it had spoken to 41 witnesses who described the mass killings of "many hundreds of civilians" by Eritrean troops in Axum, an ancient city in northern Ethiopia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Durham will resign from his post as US attorney for Connecticut on Monday. But Durham, who was appointed in October by then-Attorney General William Barr as a special counsel to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, will remain in that capacity.(AP)
Durham will resign from his post as US attorney for Connecticut on Monday. But Durham, who was appointed in October by then-Attorney General William Barr as a special counsel to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, will remain in that capacity.(AP)
world news

Durham remains special counsel overseeing Trump-Russia probe

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Like Durham, nearly every other US attorney who served in the Trump administration was asked earlier this month to submit their resignations as the Biden administration moves to transition to its own nominees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks at a FEMA Covid-19 mass vaccination site at NRG Stadium, Friday(AP Photo)
President Joe Biden speaks at a FEMA Covid-19 mass vaccination site at NRG Stadium, Friday(AP Photo)
world news

Joe Biden says he’s launching campaign on Covid-19 vaccine safety, efficacy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Biden has made curbing the pandemic his top priority. To get there, he needs as many Americans as possible seeking shots in order to reach what’s known as herd immunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The army claimed it has cleared the mountainous region of terrorists following several operations to eliminate the TTP. In this file picture, a Pakistan's army soldier stands guard on the Line of Control (LoC) at Abdullah Pur village in Bhimber district. (AFP)
The army claimed it has cleared the mountainous region of terrorists following several operations to eliminate the TTP. In this file picture, a Pakistan's army soldier stands guard on the Line of Control (LoC) at Abdullah Pur village in Bhimber district. (AFP)
world news

Taliban commander killed in security force operation in Pak's Waziristan: Report

ANI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba, a "high-value target", was killed in an exchange of fire during an operation at a terrorist hideout on Sharwangi, Tiarza in South Waziristan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ecuador's Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos addresses the media before healthcare workers administer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on their colleagues, in Guayaquil, Ecuador January 21, 2021. Picture taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos(REUTERS)
Ecuador's Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos addresses the media before healthcare workers administer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on their colleagues, in Guayaquil, Ecuador January 21, 2021. Picture taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos(REUTERS)
world news

Latin America’s Covid vaccine scandal claims third health minister

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:20 AM IST
President Lenin Moreno, whose term ends May 24, posted the minister’s resignation letter on Twitter. Zevallos’ departure was quickened after he sent letters to university presidents inviting them to skip the line and after prosecutors launched an investigation into his mother’s vaccination in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers wait for a discharged Covid-19 patient before his departure from the Luziania field hospital, a suburb of Brasilia, Brazil, (AP)
Health workers wait for a discharged Covid-19 patient before his departure from the Luziania field hospital, a suburb of Brasilia, Brazil, (AP)
world news

Brasilia goes into lockdown as Brazil reels from Covid-19 surge

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The drastic step came as right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the gravity of the pandemic that has killed 250,000 Brazilians, renewed his attacks on state governors for destroying jobs with lockdowns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac