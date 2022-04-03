'Blatantly false': India on reports about sending troops to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
- The clarification was said to be issued after reports about India planning to send its soldiers to Sri Lanka to help the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government quell the unrest surfaced.
India has denied reports that New Delhi is preparing to send its troops to Sri Lanka - the country in the grips of a severe crisis as it grapples with the economic downturn and anger among people over the shortage of fuel and other essential commodities. "High Commission strongly denies blatantly false and completely baseless reports in a section of the media that India is dispatching its soldiers to Sri Lanka," an official statement on Twitter read on Saturday. "The High Commission also condemns such irresponsible reporting and expects the concerned to desist from spreading rumours," it added.
The clarification was said to be issued after reports about India planning to send its soldiers to Sri Lanka to help the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government quell the unrest surfaced.
India has, however, lent a helping hand to Sri Lanka amid unrest in the country. On Saturday, India sent a consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel to Sri Lanka to help ease the power crisis in the island country which is witnessing acute power cuts.
"More fuel supplies delivered by #India to #SriLanka! A consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel under #Indian assistance through Line of Credit of $500 mn was handed over by the High Commissioner to Hon'ble Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge in #Colombo today," the Indian embassy in Colombo tweeted.
"This is the fourth consignment under the LoC. Fuel delivered from #IndianWells to people of #SriLanka in the last 50 days is about 2,00,000T," it added.
Meanwhile, the crisis-hit Sri Lankan government has imposed a 36-hour curfew ahead of a planned anti-government rally over the worst economic crisis in the island nation that has hit common people.
The island-wide curfew has been imposed with effect from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday (April 4), local time, news agency PTI quoted the information department as saying.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given the directive under the Public Security Ordinance regulations, it said. Rajapaksa has also declared a nationwide public emergency after angry protesters --demanding his resignation – gathered outside his residence in the capital Colombo and clashed with police. During the protest which took place on March 31, 10 people were reportedly injured including journalists. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the Covid-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.
-
March last week saw global Covid cases drop, concerns over XE variant: 10 points
More than 10 million new Covid cases and 45,000 new deaths were registered by the WHO in the March 21-27 week.
-
US backing regime change in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States. Khan is facing a vote to oust him on Sunday. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition. Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the opposition's bid to topple him.
-
Disputes with India should be settled via dialogue: Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa
New Delhi The situation on the Line of Control (LoC) has been “fairly peaceful” for the past year and Pakistan stands ready to address the Kashmir issue with India through diplomacy and dialogue, Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa said on Saturday. Bajwa described the military standoff between India and China on the Line of Actual Control as a “matter of great concern” for Pakistan, which wants the issue to be “settled quickly” through dialogue.
-
Sri Lanka clamps curfew after emergency declared
Sri Lanka imposed a countrywide curfew starting Saturday evening until Monday morning, in addition to a state of emergency declared by the President, in an attempt to prevent more unrest after protesters took to the streets blaming the government for the worsening economic crisis. In the past, a state of emergency order allowed the military to arrest and detain suspects without warrants. The current restrictions were not immediately clear, said a rights' lawyer.
-
Ukraine war: Kyiv claims Russia mining areas, firing on civilians | Top points
The fighting between the Russian and the Ukrainian forces continued for the 38th consecutive day. The Ukrainian forces have claimed that the Russians are making a rapid retreat from Kyiv and Chernihiv. However, Kyiv warned that Vladimir Putin's forces are falling back on the east and south. Here are the five big developments unfolding in the warzone Ukraine. The causes of death was not immediately known.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics