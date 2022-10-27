Blinken hosts in-person Diwali reception: ‘Honoured to light the Diya…’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday hosted an in-person Diwali reception after a gap of two years. The event - followed by the White House's biggest Diwali event - included guests from the diplomatic and religious communities, the private sector, and from all across civil society.

Speaking at the event, Blinken said, “It is an honour to host the State Department for this first in-person Diwali since before the pandemic”.

"Over the past few days, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists have decorated their homes with rangoli; they've shared sweets; they've given thanks through pooja; they've lit sparklers. All around the world, from the streets of New Delhi to the parks of Kuala Lumpur, to right down the street at the White House, people have gathered to share in the simple joy of being around friends and family," he added.

Blinken said that the diplomatic, and civil society members are playing an invaluable role in helping to connect the US with local populations abroad as well as by “pushing us to do more to support religious freedom around the world”.

On Monday, the White House hosted the biggest Diwali reception that saw the presence of several Indian Americans from the Biden administration.

Hosting the event, Biden said, “This is the first Diwali reception of this scale in the White House ever to be held. We have more Asian Americans than ever before in history and we want to thank you for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture.”

Biden also thanked the Asian American community in the US for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture.

