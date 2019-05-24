Today in New Delhi, India
May 22, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Boat capsizes on southwest China river, 10 dead, 8 missing

State broadcaster CCTV said Friday morning that eight still were missing.The captain was among 11 people rescued.

world Updated: May 24, 2019 13:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Beijing
Boat capsizes,China river,passenger missing
Police took the captain into custody. The injured are being treated in the hospital.(AFP File Photo/ Representative Image)

A boat carrying passengers across a river has capsized in southwestern China, killing at least 10 people.

State broadcaster CCTV said Friday morning that eight still were missing.The captain was among 11 people rescued after the capsizing in remote Banrao village of Guizhou province.

Police took the captain into custody. The injured are being treated in the hospital.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management says the vessel was a motor-powered iron boat that was “self-built,” rather than obtained from an industrial manufacturer.

Transportation accidents on China’s rivers and other waterways have become much rarer in recent years as the government emphasizes safety.

First Published: May 24, 2019 13:35 IST

tags

more from world
trending topics