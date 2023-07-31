Boy, 8, attacked by a cougar inside Washington State national park, saved by brave mom

An eight-year-old boy was attacked by a cougar inside a national park where he was camping. However, his mother bravely scared the animal away. The incident took place in Olympic National Park in Washington State on Saturday, July 29. The rest of the visitors were evacuated after the attack. An eight-year-old boy was attacked by a cougar inside a national park where he was camping (Pixabay)

“The cougar casually abandoned its attack after being yelled and screamed at by the child’s mother. Park personnel quickly responded and once the child’s medical condition was assessed and stabilized, the family was escorted back to the trailhead by park personnel,” the National Park Service said in a news release.

The boy suffered only minor injuries during the attack. He was rushed to the local hospital for evaluation.

The cougar will be euthanized if caught

“Due to the extreme nature of this incident, we are closing the Lake Angeles area and several trails in the vicinity,” said Olympic National Park Wildlife Biologist, Tom Kay. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Lake Angeles Trail, Heather Park Trail, Switchback Trail, and the entire Klahhane Ridge Trail are closed until further notice.”

The National Park Service confirmed that the cougar will be euthanized if caught. “This may provide clues as to why the animal attacked since cougars are rarely seen and attacks on humans are extraordinarily rare. Olympic National Park has extensive protocols in place for wildlife observations, interactions, and attacks and the lethal removal of this cougar is in line with these protocols,” it said.

“The entirety of Olympic National Park is considered cougar territory and it is important for visitors to be prepared for an encounter. It is recommended that visitors not hike or jog alone, and to keep children within sight and close to adults. Leave pets at home and be alert to your surroundings when hiking. If you meet a cougar, it is important to not run because it could trigger the cougar’s attack instinct. Instead, people should group together, appear as large as possible, keep eyes on the animal, make lots of noise and shout loudly. Throwing rocks or objects at the cougar is also recommended,” it added.