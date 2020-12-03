e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Brazil to receive 15 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in Jan-Feb

Brazil to receive 15 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in Jan-Feb

Brazil’s Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said that 100 million doses will be delivered in the first half of 2021.

world Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 11:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello
Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello (Reuters/ File photo)
         

The first batch of 15 million doses of Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine will be shipped to Brazil in January and February, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said.

“In January and February, 15 million doses will arrive from this AstraZeneca-Oxford and Fiocruz technology order [Rio de Janeiro Oswaldo Cruz Foundation]. In total, 100 million doses will be delivered in the first semester,” the minister said, speaking to the National Congress.

Click here for complete coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic

With the transfer of production technology, Fiocruz will be able to produce another 160 million doses of the vaccine in Brazil in the second half of the year, Pazuello said. A total of 260 million doses of the vaccine will be enough to vaccinate the country’s citizens twice.

tags
top news
Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
Cyclone Burevi 40 km away from Mannar, red alert for 4 Kerala districts
Cyclone Burevi 40 km away from Mannar, red alert for 4 Kerala districts
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In