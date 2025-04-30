Menu Explore
BRICS members blast ‘resurgence of trade protectionism’ amid Trump's tariff war

AFP |
Apr 30, 2025 01:58 AM IST

The BRICS bloc did not issue a joint statement, although, the foreign minister of Brazil stated there was complete consensus on trade conflicts and tariffs.

Foreign ministers of BRICS nations, including China and Russia, on Tuesday slammed the "resurgence of trade protectionism" at a meeting in Rio de Janeiro dominated by President Donald Trump's tariffs blitz.

Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira (C) speaks next to Brazil's Ambassador Mauricio Lyrio (L) and the Foreign Ministry's Chief of Staff Ricardo Monteiro during a press conference on the second day of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 29, 2025. Foreign ministers of BRICS nations, including China and Russia, on Tuesday slammed the "resurgence of trade protectionism" at a meeting in Rio de Janeiro dominated by President Donald Trump's tariffs blitz. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)(AFP)
Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira (C) speaks next to Brazil's Ambassador Mauricio Lyrio (L) and the Foreign Ministry's Chief of Staff Ricardo Monteiro during a press conference on the second day of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 29, 2025. Foreign ministers of BRICS nations, including China and Russia, on Tuesday slammed the "resurgence of trade protectionism" at a meeting in Rio de Janeiro dominated by President Donald Trump's tariffs blitz. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)(AFP)

Mauro Vieira, the foreign minister of Brazil, which holds the rotating BRICS presidency, said the 11-nation group underscored its "firm rejection" of protectionism, without explicitly referring to Trump.

Since returning to the White House in January, the US leader has hit dozens of countries with a blanket 10 percent tariff, but China faces levies of up to 145 percent on many products.

Beijing has responded with duties of 125 percent on US goods.

The BRICS bloc, which was founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2009 and has since expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, has become a key discussion forum for non-Western powers.

The foreign ministers gathered in Rio three months before a leaders' summit did not issue a joint statement but Vieira said there was "absolute consensus" on the issue of “trade conflicts and tariffs.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
