'Bring them home now': Gal Gadot after Hamas releases 19-year-old hostage's video

Two days after Palestinian group Hamas released a video of 19-year-old Israeli hostage Liri Albag urging the Israeli government to take actions to bring hostages home, Israeli actor Gal Gadot has shared a post on Instagram reiterating her urge to reach an agreement to secure the release of hostages. Israeli actress Gal Gadot arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.(AFP)

“This is Liri, only 19 years old. She was abducted by Hamas on October 7. Yesterday, we received a sign of life from Liri - a sign that sharpened the pain that Liri, along with 99 other hostages, has been held captive in Hamas tunnels for over 450 days,” said Gal Gadot in her post.

Gadot shared the post ahead of attending the Golden Globes award ceremony. Referring to the big night, she said, “On a personal level, while I prepare for a festive and joyous evening, my heart is heavy, and my soul aches knowing the hostages are still there.”

“Every day that passes without an agreement puts their lives in greater danger,” she added.

“I can’t stop thinking about the families waiting for them, counting the hours, the minutes, clinging to hope. They must come home. We all deserve to see them return, alive. Bring them home now,” Gadot added in her post. She also shared a photo of Liri Albag and a collage of other Israeli hostages in Hamas’ captivity with a “Bring them home now” text.

‘Wonder Woman’ fame actor has 108 million followers on Instagram. The post has garnered 1.68 lakh likes so far.

Video released by Hamas

Hamas released an undated three-and-a-half minute clip of Liri Albag on Saturday, in which she can be seen speaking in her native Hebrew language, asking the Israeli government to bring her home.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

A campaign group for the families of Israeli hostages, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, said that Liri’s family has not approved publication of the video.

“We appeal to the prime minister (Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu), world leaders, and decision makers: it’s time to take decisions as if it were your own children there,” said her family in a statement.