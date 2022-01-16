Home / World News / Britain may not require Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers from Feb
world news

Britain may not require Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers from Feb

An announcement on the change in guidance is expected on January 26, the report said.
Fully &nbsp;vaccinated individuals may soon be able to travel without Covid test(AFP)
Fully  vaccinated individuals may soon be able to travel without Covid test(AFP)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

 Britain's vaccinated travellers will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking COVID-19 tests on their return, The Times reported.

Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said.

An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on Jan. 26, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uk coronavirus
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out