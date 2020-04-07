e-paper
Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson is 'stable' in ICU , says official

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson is ‘stable’ in ICU , says official

The spokesman told reporters the prime minister, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday, was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any other assistance. He did not require a mechanical ventilator.

world Updated: Apr 07, 2020 18:55 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Police officers stand on duty outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London on April 7, 2020. where Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care with symptons of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Police officers stand on duty outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London on April 7, 2020. where Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care with symptons of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP)
         

British prime minister Boris Johnson was stable overnight in intensive care after suffering a deterioration of his COVID-19 symptoms and he remains in good spirits, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman told reporters the prime minister, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday, was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any other assistance. He did not require a mechanical ventilator.

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation, or non-invasive respiratory support,” the spokesman said.

